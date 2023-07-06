Summer fishing in full swing

( July 6, 2023 ) Summer is officially here. And boy is it crazy. It’s fun, but crazy. What I adore about Nantucket and fishing generally is, you can always hide from the crowds if you want. Over half of Nantucket is protected conservation land and you can always find a long walk or a beach to hide on that are free of the crowds. Similarly with fishing, there are hundreds of sneaky fishing spots where you can be lost for the day and not see a soul.

Fishing continues to evolve. We have had a lot of south wind in recent days which has pushed the water temperatures into the mid 60s. As a result we have seen striped bass push offshore. The south wind has also brought a lot of weed to the south shore which has made it difficult to fish generally.

This should clear through, but for now, we play with the hand we are dealt. As a result, most of our fishing from the beach these days is focused on bluefish. There are still plenty of fish being caught around Great Point and in certain spots down the eastern side of the island. This stretch provides a greater infusion of cold water and can hold a lot of bait.

When targeting bluefish from the beach, make sure your gear is in great shape. Too often we see anglers use old line and leaders and often bring their reels into the shop and everything is a mess after they hook into a 10-pound blue who doesn’t want to be caught. Top-water plugs have been fantastic and all you need is a single hook on these plugs.

Fishing from the boat continues to be quite productive. The wind and the bigger waves have activated the striped bass in-shore. I was fishing in Madaket, in the opening this week, and all we caught were bass for three hours straight. These fish love big, oxygen-rich water and the system we had brought the fish to life, which was a really fun experience.

Generally though, the bass are in deeper, cooler water. Most of the good bass fishing has pushed to the eastern rips, where we still have a ton of squid in the water along with bigger sand eels and plenty of other bait.

While most of the fish seem bigger this year, basically our same fish from last year, just a year older, we have not had many big fish in the mix.

I’ve only caught one fish that was over 38 inches and that seems to be the norm. So, when I spoke to Shane Nichols and he told me about EJ Harvey’s 44.5-inch fish, I got super-excited. That same day, he also caught a 42-inch fish, so he found a healthy school of fish. Great job, EJ. For those of you who know EJ, he’s a big guy and when a fish still looks big in his hands, you know it’s a good fish.

From the boat, you also have a lot more access to bluefish. The edges to the west are still holding a fair number of fish and you will get the occasional striped bass in the mix. As a result, I would advise to use a combination of surface plugs and swimmers. We are seeing the same trend at Great Point. The rip is producing fish. Look for the birds and they should tell the story.

Another more relaxed activity that is super-fun and can benefit you at the dinner table is bottom fishing. Black sea bass fishing and fluke fishing are really good right now. If you have never done this type of fishing, it is easy enough to get going.

Just stop into one of the tackle shops and we’ll get you set up. You can use the gear you already have, but you’ll just need some bait and some different rigs.

Go find the part of Nantucket that you enjoy as summer is in full swing. Finding a quiet beach to cast off for a few hours and catching fish, when no one is around, is like church to me. Tight lines and enjoy.

Cam Gammill is co-owner of Bill Fisher Tackle.