Iceland Gull spotted out of season

The Inquirer and Mirror

( July 6, 2023 ) The biggest surprise this week was a Pomarine Jaeger standing on the beach on the way out to Great Point Friday. The surprise increased when one was seen doing virtually the same thing on Martha’s Vineyard the next day.

Was it the same bird? Were there two? Which is more unlikely? It is hard to know. Usually not seen from land, and not at this time of year, Pomarine Jaegers ought to be in the Arctic islands of the very far north where they breed.

There they compete with Snowy Owls for lemming-rich territory, the major food of both. A Jaeger could even kill an owl, but they apparently do not return the favor. Outside the brief Arctic summer Jaegers spend most of their lives at sea, making their living by harassing other seabirds and stealing their fish.

It’s late for northward migration and early for the return south, but unsuccessful birds often leave early. An observer noted that the bird looked tired. That would not be surprising, under the circumstances.

Eighteen Cory’s Shearwaters were also counted. Perhaps it simply followed a good food source. But this year several Bonaparte’s Gulls have also been seen on the outer beach consistently, along with one lingering Glaucous and at least one Iceland Gull, all more expected in the winter. But perhaps the time, as Hamlet said, is out of joint.

Both a male and a female Ruby-throated Hummingbird were seen at a feeder in Madaket June 27. Also of interest were four Black Terns in Madaket and one additional sighting at the Coskata-Coatue refuge. Least and Common Terns have been seen in appropriate habitats during the week. A Chipping Sparrow was of interest in the Bartlett’s Farm area. They have been known to nest at nearby Lost Farm.

Salt Marsh Sparrows are being reported from Eel Point, the Creeks and other salty, wet locations. With the full moon approaching they may have young beginning to fledge.

Another observation of interest was a Black-crowned Night-Heron swallowing down a mouse at the Creeks. We sometimes forget just how omnivorous they are. The high count of Laughing Gulls – 87 – came from Coskata Pond. Also notable: 188 Herring Gulls and 155 Great Black-backed Gulls.

The Clapper Rail previously enjoyed by birders in the marsh at the UMass field station was heard there again June 28. But on Saturday one was heard in Pocomo in the morning and another observer heard a Clapper Rail call at the Creeks in the afternoon. We have no way to know – yet – if there are several, or if one lonely Clapper was giving up and moving on. We’ll know different if one shows up herding young.

If you can hear the squeaky grating of Cedar Waxwing calls, your hearing is still very good. Birding by ear has been revolutionized by Cornell’s “Merlin” app. Birds communicate by call and song, so they are often easier to hear than see. It takes time to tune the ear, as bird vocalizations are not as rote as it might appear. There can be dialects, slurred phrases, call-and-response, even “baby talk.” But the app is an excellent instructor.

It takes patience and the ability to maintain a watchful stillness to actually see the birds, particularly when they are hidden by leaves in the treetops. But hearing a bird, and knowing its name, lends encouragement to spend a little time trying for the look.

If a Red-bellied Woodpecker calling in the State Forest tempts you to examine some of those snags more carefully, you might find it. Or, you might find something else, like a chickadee repurposing a woodpecker hole. Once you have located it, you can watch as it makes multiple trips back and forth with food for the young.

Something to bear in mind is that wonderful though it is, the app is not perfect. Be sure to put in your location to avoid suggestions for birds not found in North America. Bear in mind that excessive background noise or distance may occasionally throw it off. And note when something is flagged as “rare.” This may simply be due to outdated information, so it is good to have visual contact to confirm.

When you add a description and enter it into the database, you can help correct those AI smarty-pants. In the meanwhile, don’t neglect the interest potential of other flying creatures: butterflies, dragonflies, fireflies, even bats can appear, too. The more you look, the more you see.

