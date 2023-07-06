Nantucket, MA

NHS alum shines for Team Jamaica at world lax tournament

The Inquirer and Mirror

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Abmnf_0nI45Jxe00

(July 6, 2023) When Nantucket High School graduate Matthew Marrett and the Jamaican national lacrosse team entered the 2023 World Lacrosse Championship in San Diego, they were viewed by many as underdogs.

But after an undefeated run through pool play and an upset victory to begin the playoffs on the way to earning the number eight spot in the world, the perception of Jamaican lacrosse began to change.

“We were the underdog but somehow we were feared by a lot of teams. Feared and loved, we got a lot of support from other teams. They wanted to see us go far, which was pretty cool. It was good energy from all of the teams around,” Marrett said.

Jamaica opened the tournament with victories over Germany, Poland, New Zealand and Switzerland to advance to the playoffs.

Jamaica began its playoff run as the 10-seed with a thrilling 7-6 victory over seven-seed Italy, the lone upset in the championship bracket. Trailing 7-3 in the fourth quarter, Italy fought back with three goals in the final four minutes but the Jamaicans narrowly held on for the win.

“Italy was a good team with a lot of good names but we ended up making some things happen. We took a little run early and then started making some mistakes we don’t normally make, but we got the job done,” Marrett said.

Jamaica’s undefeated run ended in the quarterfinals at the hands of two-seed and eventual runner-up Canada in a 20-1 loss. Canada is a perennial powerhouse in the sport, winning gold or silver at all seven World Lacrosse Championships held since 1998.

“If that’s our first loss, I’ll take that any time. Definitely don’t want to take a loss, but Canada is a top team. They are well-respected in what they do, what they bring to the game and how they conduct themselves as professionals,” Marrett said.

“It was definitely a good experience for everybody to have to see the speed of the game and how it differs. U.S., Canada, Haudenosaunee (formerly the Iroquois Nation) and those guys in pool A are in a class of their own, but that’s something we’re working on to be right there with them.”

Jamaica concluded the tournament with an overtime loss to Israel 8-7 in the seventh-place game. Marrett said while it was a winnable game, it too provided a good learning experience for the young team.

Jamaica first appeared in the Lacrosse World Championship in 2018. As a young, upstart program, many of its players are Americans with Jamaican roots, like Marrett, who graduated from NHS in 2008. The 2018 team featured four Nantucketers on the 23-man roster, but this time around Marrett was the only NHS alumni to take the field for the squad.

Jamaica played lockdown defense throughout its tournament run and Marrett helped set that tone early in the opening game of pool play against Germany.

“Our first defensive possession against Germany, I put a guy on the ground and took the ball away from him. Our coach was right in front of me on the sidelines as that’s going on and he’s just jumping up and down. After the game was over my coach told me that once he saw that happen, he knew that we were winning the game,” he said.

Marrett provided another highlight in the fourth quarter of game two against Switzerland. Down a man, Marrett worked the ball from behind the net toward midfield, where he fought off three defenders for several seconds before earning a penalty and maintaining possession.

“I enjoyed that moment because I thought I was going to get out of it, which I kind of started doing, but then one guy tackled me on the back. Once I fell to the ground and saw the flag, all the emotions came out and I was ready for war at that point,” Marrett said.

One of Jamaica’s more experienced players, Marrett embraced a leadership role with the team’s younger athletes, along with the fans who came out to the campuses of the University of San Diego and San Diego State University to support the squad.

“I’m a big energy guy when it comes to all that. I embrace the moment so I went everyone else that’s supporting us to embrace that too so they can understand the game,” Marrett said.

“I know there were a lot of people who were supporting but didn’t really understand the game of lacrosse, they just understood that we were Jamaican. I’m glad the ones that didn’t understand lacrosse got to come out and feel that energy and that Jamaican love and pride that we were giving off the entire time.”

With its first top 10 finish in the books, Marrett and the rest of the Jamaica lacrosse team are ready to set their sights even higher for the 2026 World Lacrosse Championship.

“I enjoyed the legacy we made and the story we wrote for team Jamaica. I feel like we’re still going to have that underdog story, but it puts us in a place where now our main focus is to compete with the big dogs. Catch up to their game and develop our game to be someone in that pool A and play the teams that win the championship every year,” Marrett said.

“Once you make top 10, you have to write a new story. Now the fight is bigger, the goal is bigger and everything is just going to be an enhanced now, and that goes for our game as individuals too.”

“I’m proud to rep Nantucket and where I came from and rep team Jamaica to the fullest. We’re going to see what happens in a couple years when it’s time for us to show out again.”

