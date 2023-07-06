"Darkness Manifesto" an ode to the night sky

( July 6, 2023 ) Nantucket is known as the birthplace of Maria Mitchell, made famous by the discovery of a comet from a roof-top observatory on Main Street.

Today, the organization that bears her name maintains an observatory just outside of town, where people can periodically gather with astronomers to be guided on a voyage across the night sky.

The Nantucket Atheneum, where Mitchell was the librarian for many years, has a telescope that anyone with a library card can check out and use in their back yard to scan the heavens. Even with the naked eye, the night sky on Nantucket in clear weather is remarkably full of stars and other celestial bodies.

Also visible, from everywhere, all the time, is the dull glow of artificial light from town, and increasingly well-lit subdivisions that are being built. To protect the island’s night skies, voters at the 2023 Town Meeting adopted new regulations proposed by Nantucket Lights, a grass-roots organization dedicated to that purpose.

With the recent public discussion in mind, when I came across “The Darkness Manifesto” among the new releases at the Atheneum, it piqued my interest.

The author, Johan Eklof, is a Swedish bat researcher, and he knows a thing or two about darkness partly because of his work, but also because Sweden is a country with long winter nights and twilight days.

Light exposure has long been embraced there as an important part of staying healthy, but now the idea of dark therapy is gaining acceptance.

As much as we need light to function during the day, darkness is essential to the proper regulation of many of our biological processes, including hormonal changes and REM sleep. And there’s less darkness with each passing night.

Only a small part of the artificial light we generate is of actual benefit to us. Most of it spills out into the sky instead of lighting walkways and doorways as intended. Light is often associated with safety, but bad lighting can actually make things worse. Our eyes always adjust to the lightest point in our visual field, and poorly- designed lighting can create deep shadows and glare that make it harder to see the area around us at night.

Research in Europe and the United States reveals that badly-directed and unnecessarily strong lights cause pollution that is equivalent to the carbon dioxide emissions of nearly 20 million cars. In 2017, light pollution was estimated to increase by at least 2 percent globally each year.

Today, only one in five people in Europe can see the Milky Way at night, and in North America, nearly everyone lives under a sky affected by light. A study out of Harvard shows that light levels of eight lux – equivalent to civil twilight – is enough to interfere with our melatonin cycle, which affects our sleep, and leptin level, which regulates our appetite.

LED lights are a particular problem because they tend to produce a bluer light that mimics daytime, causing further disruption. Even after we turn off our phones and bedside lamps, few of us actually experience the true darkness needed to regulate our internal systems, thanks to street lights, landscape lighting, passing cars and the lights from devices in the home.

The effect of constant light has had a devastating effect on wildlife, particularly insects. The light of the full moon can be bright enough to keep certain insect species on the ground, because they can be more easily taken by predators in the moonlight.

Under a constantly lit sky, it’s as if the full moon is always present. Under such a sky insects won’t fly, won’t pollinate and won’t reproduce. Depending on your age, you might remember the smear of insects on the windshield and hood of your car following a long road trip, but that doesn’t happen anymore.

A 2017 study of protected areas demonstrated that there’s been a 75 percent decline in flying insect biomass over the past 27 years.

Dark stuff, but the book isn’t all doom and gloom, even if it does embrace literal darkness. The “Darkness Manifesto” also renewed my appreciation for twilight, and the act of simply sitting and observing the slow transition of day into night: the same world, but completely transformed by the darkness beginning to envelop it, as it has since the beginning and will again, in the endless gyrations of the sky.

In the gloaming, the silver hour, when lights are dim and low, and the quiet shadows, gently falling, softly come, and softly go.

James Grieder is a reference associate at the Nantucket Atheneum.