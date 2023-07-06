Nantucket, MA

Firecracker 5K draws over 600 runners and walkers

The Inquirer and Mirror

( July 4, 2023 ) The Firecracker 5K returned to Jetties Beach on the morning of the Fourth of July for the second year in a row as over 600 runners and walkers turned out for Tuesday’s race under cloudy skies and high humidity.

Mark Hegarty of Manchester, Conn. finished the 3.1-mile course first overall in 15:35. Hegarty said he was visiting the island for the holiday and when his girlfriend saw there would be a 5K, he knew he had to take part in the race which makes its way around the Brant Point neighborhood.

“The guys right behind me made me work hard for the win and it was just an awesome day to be out here and to be able to run a 5K on the Fourth of July was a great way to celebrate,” he said.

Alyssa Salese of Hunting, N.Y. finished first in the women’s division with a time of 17:14. Salese said she’s been coming to Nantucket since childhood but doesn’t typically visit for the Fourth of July, so this was her first time running the Firecracker 5K.

“It was a lot of fun. The course was really scenic. I love running through Brant Point and the Cliff. That little hill kind of reminded me of Boston, it was like a little ode to Heartbreak Hill. It was a little humid today, a little muggy, but it was a super-fun 5K, a really nice way to start off the Fourth of July,” she said.

Salese said because she is a marathoner, 5K and 10K races typically challenge her because of the pace, but she felt good about her chances to win heading into the event.

“Whenever I’m here training, I always do my speed work down on Hulbert (Avenue) and I always end up in Brant Point, so I’m very familiar with the course. This is like a second home to me. When I saw this was the course, I was excited because I love running down here in particular,” Salese said.

Temperatures were in the upper 60s but felt warmer due to the humidity. The race took place under cloudy skies and the rain held off until just before the awards ceremony.

“I’m not good in the sun and the heat so I’m glad the sun was staying away. It was humid, but I can’t complain too much,” Hegarty said.

Dave Schultz, owner of the Nantucket Health Club, the main sponsor of the race, said he was pleased with the turnout. Numbers were up over 200 participants from last year, though still about half of the race’s heyday nearly a decade ago.

“It’s nice to see it come back. We had low numbers last year just coming off of COVID-19 and not really knowing what was going to happen. This year we kind of thought it would go in that direction again but it’s turning around. It looks like we’re going to come back to being a strong race again, so we’re excited about that,” Schultz said.

“It was definitely up over 600 which is a good start. We had races previously that were over 1,200 but it’ll take some time to come back. I’m sure it will come back because it’s a fun race.”

Originally the Firecracker 5K was held the morning of the Fourth of July, beginning and ending at Nantucket Health Club with a loop through the Milestone Rotary, out to Monomoy and back. In 2016, the race was moved to the Sunday following Independence Day to alleviate traffic concerns and free up police officers for the holiday.

Following a two-year hiatus in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19, the race returned last year to its original date with a new course through Brant Point, beginning and ending at Jetties Beach.

“Second year, it seems like everything is smooth and easy. Talking to the police, it went really well and they seem to enjoy this route because it’s a little less traveled for the local Nantucket people at this time of the day. We’re happy with it, we really like it. We’re happy everyone was safe today, it was fun and looks like everybody had a good time,” Schultz said.

