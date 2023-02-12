A Recent Study About The Curvier Women

According to a survey, 56% of women are dissatisfied with their overall appearance. And while it’s clear that no one would say no to having a “perfect body,” there are studies that show being plus-sized actually has its own advantages.

People who carry around some extra weight might have a lower death risk.

The studies included almost 3 million people, and the results showed that people in the overweight category had a 6% lower risk of dying than those in the normal weight category.

Another study showed that people over the age of 70 who had an extra pound or 2 have lived longer than those who don’t. According to the lead researcher, Leon Flicker, the BMI (body mass index) weight isn’t useful after age 70.

The right amount of fat might help you add a few more years to your life.

Dr. Steven Hymsfield says that in certain situations, having a couple of extra pounds might help you live longer because they can potentially provide some protection against certain injuries. “If you fall and you fall on vulnerable bone, like the hip, having a little extra fat there might protect you from a hip fracture. And if an illness leaves you unable to eat, extra body fat could be useful.”

According to research, overweight people have a lower chance of developing depression.

Scientist have discovered that the FTO gene is not only associated with obesity but with happiness as well. They also found out that people who weighed more had an 8% lower chance of developing depression.

Curvier women may end up happier in life.

According to research, the happiness level of overweight people rises after the age of 40. The surveyed participants reported better mental quality, despite a decrease in physical quality of life. The study also showed that low levels of physical exercise didn’t impact the mental well-being of women, but it had a significant adverse impact on men’s quality of life.

Are you satisfied with the way you look? Do you believe that some extra weight can add a few years to your life?