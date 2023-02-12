A Recent Research About The Mosquitos choosing People

The Info Hub

Mosquitos can be truly annoying, and no one likes to hear all the buzzing around their ears and feelings of itchiness. Believe it or not, there may be several reasons if you aren’t a constant victim of mosquito bites. Research shows that 37.5% of people say they get bitten more often than others, and 27.5% say they get bitten less frequently. Our genetics and other factors influence whether we’ll get bitten more often than not and vice versa.

Mosquitos are drawn to breath and body odor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bQJ9I_0kktZVmo00
Photo by© free-hugs-cost-a-hug / reddit

The little receptors in mosquitos’ palps can perceive the air we breathe (carbon dioxide) and body odor from our sweat glands. Mosquitos are generally interested in stinky smells, such as smelly socks, worn clothes, and bedding, even when there is no carbon dioxide around. However, once you’ve caught their attention, they tend to fly toward more exposed body parts, such as your ankles and feet, drawn by skin odors.

Your genes play a major role for mosquitos.

Mosquitos are attracted to certain scents genetically. A study conducted with identical twins showed that mosquitos don’t have a preference between 2 siblings. However, mosquitos generally prefer to bite one sibling over the other when conducted with fraternal twins. They would rather bite people with specific characteristics in their immune system genes, and the reason behind this is still unknown.

Mosquitos are attracted to colors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BBhNc_0kktZVmo00
Photo by© ladygaga / Instagram, © selenagomez / Instagram

These little buzzers are most attracted to dark, bold colors like red, black, navy blue, and floral. If you want them to stay away from you, it’s advisable to wear light clothes, such as white or any other neutral color. Mosquitos also tend to bite you if you’re wearing tight clothes, so it’s recommended to wear something loose and comfortable.

They also opt for pregnant women.

A woman in her third trimester of pregnancy releases 21% more carbon dioxide and moisture than a woman who isn’t pregnant. Also, a pregnant woman’s abdomen is a bit hotter than non-pregnant women. This means that pregnant women release more substances from their skin, which causes the mosquitos to detect them more easily. Protecting yourself from these insects if you are pregnant is essential, and using bed nets may be helpful.

Are you the type of person that gets bitten by mosquitos often? What do you do to protect yourself?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# recent study# famous# research# celebrities# people

Comments / 0

Published by

I like to write news on the the topics of Entertainment, Recent Event happening in the world, and on the most interesting things in the world.

New York, NY
680 followers

More from The Info Hub

A Recent Study About The Curvier Women

According to a survey, 56% of women are dissatisfied with their overall appearance. And while it’s clear that no one would say no to having a “perfect body,” there are studies that show being plus-sized actually has its own advantages.

Read full story

The Oldest Dog Ever Has Been Found: Meet Bobi, the 30-Year-Old Pup

The average life expectancy of a dog is between 10 to 13 years, although it can vary depending on the dog’s breed and size. But a few pups seem adamant about going far beyond our expectations and even breaking records, like Bluey, who used to be considered the oldest dog ever after living to the age of 29 years and 5 months. Now, a new furry best friend has come to take that crown.

Read full story

A Recent Study about Your Eyes

Of course, no one really knows how long they’ll live for, and we can’t predict the future. However, science shows that there is a way we can guess our lifespan through our eyes, and it could possibly give us an idea of how long we will live.

Read full story

Dwayne Johnson’s Mom Was in a Serious Car Crash

Dwayne Johnson's had to recently face one of the most challenging situations ever. The star revealed that his beloved mother, Ata, was involved in a car crash. Thankfully, The Rock’s mom is doing “okay,” and his incredibly heartfelt words remind us that the most important thing in life is for our loved ones to be near and in good health.

Read full story

Sarah Michelle Gellar’s 13-Year-Old Daughter Wants to Act

Children raised by parents who set firm rules and boundaries are more likely to be confident, achieve academic success, be better at problem-solving, and have greater social skills, studies say. And whether Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar is aware of this or not, she seems to practice a more authoritative parenting style.

Read full story

Brendan Fraser's Overweight and Autistic Son Helped Him to Connect to His Character in “The Whale”

Not only did Brendan Fraser’s role in The Whale mark his impressive comeback after years away from acting, but it was also a memorable experience for him on a personal level. The actor candidly opened up about his highly praised portrayal of the English teacher and how it made him feel, and he explained how his son, who ’’lives with obesity’’ allowed him to connect to his character on a deeper level.

Read full story

Models Aren’t Afraid to Show Their Unfiltered Side

Photo by© cindycrawford / Instagram, © cindycrawford / Instagram. While real women are becoming more and more comfortable and vocal about their bodies’ little eccentricities, so are some world-famous models. Because let’s admit it, nobody’s perfect, not even celebs, as they’re still human beings. And ahead, we’ve tracked down 10 models who have flaunted their imperfections by sharing candid pictures of their bodies or faces without Photoshop. We’re not ashamed — we’re quite proud to have them.

Read full story

Robert De Niro Talks Openly About Having a Gay Father, “I Wish We Had Spoken About It Much More”

Robert De Niro is a Hollywood legend known for his iconic roles in films like The Godfather Part II, Raging Bull, and Goodfellas. But recently, he also opened up about a personal aspect of his life that he’s kept private for decades — his relationship with his father, Robert De Niro Sr. The elder De niro was a renowned artist who kept his homosexuality hidden throughout his life.

Read full story
177 comments

Bruce Willis Revealed How Raising 5 Girls Has Taught Him to “Resist the Urge to Speak”

Bruce Willis is happy about becoming a grandfather and is enjoying having more family time. He has 3 daughters from his marriage with Demi Moore — Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah — and 2 more daughters, Evelyn and Mabel, with his wife, Emma Heming Willis. As a father and soon-to-be-grandfather, Willis shared some parenting tips we would like our readers to know.

Read full story
40 comments

A Recent Study About the Gravity on the Planet

Planet Earth lives by the laws of gravity discovered by Sir Isaac Newton. But there are gravitational anomalies in some places where this law can’t be applied: there, a car can go uphill with its engine off, a waterfall doesn’t fall, and a very heavy boulder can sit on top of a rock at a very strange angle without tumbling down.

Read full story
35 comments

A Single Gay Dad’s Adopted Kid Grew up to Be an Olympic Champion

Jerry Windle often heard comments suggesting that he would never be able to experience fatherhood, being a single gay man. He had little faith that he would ever become a parent, but one day his life took a sudden turn. His journey as a father reads like a storybook come to life, and it is evidence that a kind and compassionate heart can conquer any obstacle.

Read full story

WWE Legend Hulk Hogan “Can’t Feel His Legs” After Surgery, and Our Hearts Are With Him

Named the most famous wrestler of all time in 2008, Hulk Hugan is one the biggest and most respected legends of WWE. And recently, another WWE retired champion, Kurt Angles, has made claims that Hogan “has to use his cane to walk around.” Hogan himself has yet to comment on these claims made by his friend, and we wish with all of our hearts that he is doing well.

Read full story
7 comments

A Recent Study About The Pink Lake

Hillier is a lake located in Western Australia, known for its distinctive pink color. While you may think it’s been Photoshopped or something, we are here to uncover the truth — the river is entirely natural. And today, we want to share with our readers about its color and why it’s considered to be a natural phenomenon.

Read full story
21 comments

The Story of an Autistic Girl Who, Despite Having a Hard Time at School, Studies at a University at Age 11

Adhara Pérez Sánchez, a girl from Mexico, has an IQ that is 2 points higher than that of Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking. She is just 11 years old and has become not just someone to emulate, but also to follow and admire. And this is exactly what we are going to do today.

Read full story
50 comments

Born Without Legs, Josiah, 13, Became the Star of His School’s Basketball Team, and His Unique journey

13-year-old Josiah Johnson is proving to the world that the sky is the limit if we have the willpower and the right mindset to make our dreams come true. The teenager who was born without legs always wanted to be a basketball player, and today he is a highly valued and skilled player on his school’s team. He even refuses to play the game in his wheelchair, and he explained the reason behind his decision.

Read full story
20 comments

Mr. beast and The blind peoples

At the age of 24, Jimmy Donaldson, known to many as Mr. Beast, is a YouTuber who is attempting to enrich the world. For his most recent initiative, Donaldson selected 1000 visually impaired people from many different parts of the world and sponsored their treatments, which brought illumination to their lives.

Read full story

How Jennifer Coolidge Finally Made It Big in Hollywood at 6, Even After Being Underestimated for Decades in the Industry

Jennifer Coolidge’s acceptance speech at the Golden Globe awards last week marked a significant achievement in her career. At 61, thanks to her exceptional talent, the one-of-a-kind Coolidge has finally received the recognition she deserved after a career spanning nearly 30 years. Her life story is filled with lessons she has learned along the way, but it is also a testament to the fact that, despite sounding cliché, it is never too late to achieve your goals.

Read full story

Celebrities Undermined Traditional Upbringing Methods

Like all parents, famous moms and dads want to raise their kids well, so they have to follow different upbringing methods. Some of them even come up with their own life hacks that can surprise people who believe in more traditional methods. We think that as long as both parents and kids are happy, it doesn’t really matter what anyone thinks.

Read full story

Khloé Kardashian is an inspiration for her transformation

Khloé Kardashian has been in the public eye for a very long time. So whenever she changes her look or debuts something new, it often makes headlines and gets people’s attention. However, this also hurls up rumors that the 38 year old model is finally putting to rest.

Read full story
164 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy