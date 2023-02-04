Bruce Willis Revealed How Raising 5 Girls Has Taught Him to “Resist the Urge to Speak”

Bruce Willis is happy about becoming a grandfather and is enjoying having more family time. He has 3 daughters from his marriage with Demi Moore — Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah — and 2 more daughters, Evelyn and Mabel, with his wife, Emma Heming Willis. As a father and soon-to-be-grandfather, Willis shared some parenting tips we would like our readers to know.

Bruce Willis is about to be a granddad.

Bruce Willis, 67, will soon be experiencing the joys of grandfatherhood for the first time. His eldest daughter, Rumer Willis, is expecting her first child with her partner, Derek Richard Thomas. According to an insider familiar with the family, Willis, who announced his retirement from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia earlier this year, is thrilled about becoming a grandparent.

They shared a joyful pic, making everyone’s hearts melt.

Recently, actress Demi Moore, 60, shared a photograph from an ultrasound appointment for her expectant daughter Rumer Willis. The photo showed Rumer posing with her sister Tallulah’s dog and the rest of her sisters in a funny family picture.

She described the photo with the words: “Saying hello to the little nibblet!! Overjoyed for you, my sweet Rumer. It’s an honor to witness your journey into motherhood, and can’t wait to welcome this baby into the world!”

The girl-dad decided to share his parenting code.

Bruce Willis shared his parenting philosophy for his daughters Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 28, whom he shares with his first wife, Demi Moore. According to Willis, this philosophy involves actively listening to and hearing out his daughters.

Willis stated, “Sometimes I have to resist the urge to speak. I learned it from dealing with my kids. That’s my number one rule.”

Willis further added that this philosophy applies not only to everyday life, but specifically to being a father. He believes that by listening to his daughters, he can learn more about them and how to guide them. He also emphasizes the importance of teaching them to avoid drama and instead take responsibility for their actions and apologize when they’re wrong.

He also highlights the importance of providing them with a code, starting with basic things, like “Don’t bite people,” and eventually leading to more complex principles, such as “It’s not okay to be mean, ever.” This was the watchword he used when his daughters were younger.

Willis thinks that laughter can be a key way to keep a healthy balance.

Willis also emphasized the importance of making his daughters laugh, showing them that humor and goofiness are safe. He stated that he makes them laugh by doing silly things and being willing to be the subject of their jokes. He believes that by showing them that it’s okay to have a sense of humor and not take oneself too seriously, he is helping them to develop a well-rounded and healthy perspective on life.

