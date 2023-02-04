WWE Legend Hulk Hogan “Can’t Feel His Legs” After Surgery, and Our Hearts Are With Him

Named the most famous wrestler of all time in 2008, Hulk Hugan is one the biggest and most respected legends of WWE. And recently, another WWE retired champion, Kurt Angles, has made claims that Hogan “has to use his cane to walk around.” Hogan himself has yet to comment on these claims made by his friend, and we wish with all of our hearts that he is doing well.

His friend made heartbreaking claims.

Photo by Walter McBride / MediaPunch/Associated Press/East News

On his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show, Angle mentioned his friend’s health and claimed that Hogan “has been using a cane for months.” Angle said that he met and spoke to Hogan for half an hour about their respective health issues during the WWE Raw thirtieth anniversary show.

Photo by John Barrett/Associated Press/East News

“Hogan had his back surgery again. He had the nerves cut from his lower body. He can’t feel his lower body, so he has to use his cane to walk around,” Angle noted. "I thought he was using the cane because he has pain in his back. He doesn’t have any pain, he has nothing at all. He can’t feel anything.’’ Angle continued, “So now he can’t feel his legs, so he has to walk with a cane...”

The 69-year-old wrestling superstar has not publicly addressed the issue yet, nor has he reacted to the claims made by Angle.

Hogan has suffered many injuries in the past.

Photo by © AFF / Alamy Stock Photo

During his wrestling career and after his retirement, the WWE superstar underwent dozens of different surgeries and suffered from an array of injuries involving his back, hip, spine, and knees. In 2022, he raised some concerns among his loving fans when he shared photos of himself undergoing an MRI.

And in 2021, his daughter, Brooke, noted that her father had endured 25 surgeries over the last decade. Hogan himself admitted, “My knees are fake, hips are fake, back is full of metal and part of my face is full of metal.”

Photo by Jack Shea/Starshots/Broadimage/EAST NEWS

Hogan, who had an impressive 35-year career in WWE, hadn’t wrestled since 2013, but he is still considered one of the biggest and most successful champions in the history of the game. We wish all the best for him, and we hope that he is healthy and in good shape.

