The Story of an Autistic Girl Who, Despite Having a Hard Time at School, Studies at a University at Age 11

The Info Hub

Adhara Pérez Sánchez, a girl from Mexico, has an IQ that is 2 points higher than that of Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking. She is just 11 years old and has become not just someone to emulate, but also to follow and admire. And this is exactly what we are going to do today.

She found studying easy, but she was able to look for a learning environment that would match her specific requirements.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sy6ex_0kcF7fCJ00
Photo by© adhara_perez11 / Instagram

At the age of 11, Adhara has surprisingly archived many high achievements. It’s definitely not common for kids to finish high school early, but she managed to finish it at the young age of 8, and she’s currently studying Industrial Engineering at the CNCI, with a focus dedicated to mathematics on a full scholarship.

Her IQ is higher than the most famous scientist we know.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P7iVG_0kcF7fCJ00
Photo by© Orren Jack Turner, Princeton, N.J. / Wikimedia Commons, © CC0 1.0, © adhara_perez11 / Instagram

With an extraordinary IQ of 162, Adhara Pérez Sánchez has already established a name for herself in academic circles. This score is just a little bit higher than the IQs of Stephen Hawking and Albert Einstein, who both had an estimated IQ of 160.

But she had a hard time in school.

Sánchez, who was diagnosed with Asperger's syndrome at the age of 3, experienced hardships at school during this period of time and was teased for being “strange” by her teachers and peers. Her mother, however, did not let this deter her and encouraged her daughter to pursue her dreams.

The 11-year-old studies at a university now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m7Gk0_0kcF7fCJ00
Photo by© adhara_perez11 / Instagram

She is currently enrolled at Universidad CNCI in Mexico, where she is studying systems engineering and mathematics and hopes to attend college in the US soon. The child prodigy managed to write a book on her experiences while combining her academics with a title that roughly translates to Don’t Give Up.

Sánchez has been to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Texas and was invited to study astronomy at the University of Arizona. She shared, “I have to stay there for 3 months to learn and get accustomed to hearing and speaking English,” Sánchez said.

She is living proof that dreams do come true.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u0Lys_0kcF7fCJ00
Photo by© adhara_perez11 / Instagram

When asked for a piece of advice, Sánchez stated, “Do not give up, and if you don’t like where you are, start planning where you want to be.” And we say, “Way to go, girl!”

What do you think of Adhara Pérez Sánchez? How do you help your kids with their studies? Share your expertise in the comments!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# story# studies# famous# celebrities# Einstein

Comments / 50

Published by

I like to write news on the the topics of Entertainment, Recent Event happening in the world, and on the most interesting things in the world.

New York, NY
670 followers

More from The Info Hub

Brendan Fraser's Overweight and Autistic Son Helped Him to Connect to His Character in “The Whale”

Not only did Brendan Fraser’s role in The Whale mark his impressive comeback after years away from acting, but it was also a memorable experience for him on a personal level. The actor candidly opened up about his highly praised portrayal of the English teacher and how it made him feel, and he explained how his son, who ’’lives with obesity’’ allowed him to connect to his character on a deeper level.

Read full story

Models Aren’t Afraid to Show Their Unfiltered Side

Photo by© cindycrawford / Instagram, © cindycrawford / Instagram. While real women are becoming more and more comfortable and vocal about their bodies’ little eccentricities, so are some world-famous models. Because let’s admit it, nobody’s perfect, not even celebs, as they’re still human beings. And ahead, we’ve tracked down 10 models who have flaunted their imperfections by sharing candid pictures of their bodies or faces without Photoshop. We’re not ashamed — we’re quite proud to have them.

Read full story

Robert De Niro Talks Openly About Having a Gay Father, “I Wish We Had Spoken About It Much More”

Robert De Niro is a Hollywood legend known for his iconic roles in films like The Godfather Part II, Raging Bull, and Goodfellas. But recently, he also opened up about a personal aspect of his life that he’s kept private for decades — his relationship with his father, Robert De Niro Sr. The elder De niro was a renowned artist who kept his homosexuality hidden throughout his life.

Read full story
177 comments

Bruce Willis Revealed How Raising 5 Girls Has Taught Him to “Resist the Urge to Speak”

Bruce Willis is happy about becoming a grandfather and is enjoying having more family time. He has 3 daughters from his marriage with Demi Moore — Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah — and 2 more daughters, Evelyn and Mabel, with his wife, Emma Heming Willis. As a father and soon-to-be-grandfather, Willis shared some parenting tips we would like our readers to know.

Read full story
40 comments

A Recent Study About the Gravity on the Planet

Planet Earth lives by the laws of gravity discovered by Sir Isaac Newton. But there are gravitational anomalies in some places where this law can’t be applied: there, a car can go uphill with its engine off, a waterfall doesn’t fall, and a very heavy boulder can sit on top of a rock at a very strange angle without tumbling down.

Read full story
33 comments

A Single Gay Dad’s Adopted Kid Grew up to Be an Olympic Champion

Jerry Windle often heard comments suggesting that he would never be able to experience fatherhood, being a single gay man. He had little faith that he would ever become a parent, but one day his life took a sudden turn. His journey as a father reads like a storybook come to life, and it is evidence that a kind and compassionate heart can conquer any obstacle.

Read full story

WWE Legend Hulk Hogan “Can’t Feel His Legs” After Surgery, and Our Hearts Are With Him

Named the most famous wrestler of all time in 2008, Hulk Hugan is one the biggest and most respected legends of WWE. And recently, another WWE retired champion, Kurt Angles, has made claims that Hogan “has to use his cane to walk around.” Hogan himself has yet to comment on these claims made by his friend, and we wish with all of our hearts that he is doing well.

Read full story
7 comments

A Recent Study About The Pink Lake

Hillier is a lake located in Western Australia, known for its distinctive pink color. While you may think it’s been Photoshopped or something, we are here to uncover the truth — the river is entirely natural. And today, we want to share with our readers about its color and why it’s considered to be a natural phenomenon.

Read full story
21 comments

Born Without Legs, Josiah, 13, Became the Star of His School’s Basketball Team, and His Unique journey

13-year-old Josiah Johnson is proving to the world that the sky is the limit if we have the willpower and the right mindset to make our dreams come true. The teenager who was born without legs always wanted to be a basketball player, and today he is a highly valued and skilled player on his school’s team. He even refuses to play the game in his wheelchair, and he explained the reason behind his decision.

Read full story
20 comments

Mr. beast and The blind peoples

At the age of 24, Jimmy Donaldson, known to many as Mr. Beast, is a YouTuber who is attempting to enrich the world. For his most recent initiative, Donaldson selected 1000 visually impaired people from many different parts of the world and sponsored their treatments, which brought illumination to their lives.

Read full story

How Jennifer Coolidge Finally Made It Big in Hollywood at 6, Even After Being Underestimated for Decades in the Industry

Jennifer Coolidge’s acceptance speech at the Golden Globe awards last week marked a significant achievement in her career. At 61, thanks to her exceptional talent, the one-of-a-kind Coolidge has finally received the recognition she deserved after a career spanning nearly 30 years. Her life story is filled with lessons she has learned along the way, but it is also a testament to the fact that, despite sounding cliché, it is never too late to achieve your goals.

Read full story

Celebrities Undermined Traditional Upbringing Methods

Like all parents, famous moms and dads want to raise their kids well, so they have to follow different upbringing methods. Some of them even come up with their own life hacks that can surprise people who believe in more traditional methods. We think that as long as both parents and kids are happy, it doesn’t really matter what anyone thinks.

Read full story

Khloé Kardashian is an inspiration for her transformation

Khloé Kardashian has been in the public eye for a very long time. So whenever she changes her look or debuts something new, it often makes headlines and gets people’s attention. However, this also hurls up rumors that the 38 year old model is finally putting to rest.

Read full story
164 comments

Doja Cat, Kylie Jenner and Other Stars dressed at Schiaparelli couture show

Doja Cat and Kylie Jenner stopped everyone in their tracks with their outfits for the 2023 Schiaparelli couture show. The rapper, who was almost unrecognizable, was covered head-to-toe with red body paint and 30,000 red Swarovski crystals. The look took 4 hours and 58 minutes to be created, as the crystals had to be hand-applied.

Read full story
3 comments

“Daddy Sheds Nightly Tears of Joy, "Chrissy Teigen Shared the First Photo of Her Newborn Daughter and revealed her name.

On January 13, 2023, Chrissy Teigen gave birth to her third child with husband and singer John Legend, who called it a “blessed day” while sharing the news at a private concert. Afterward, Teigen turned to social media to introduce her newborn daughter to the world.

Read full story

The Blade Movie is all set to here

Everyone is waiting for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s upcoming Blade movie is now ultimately on the right track. Marvel hired Watchmen author Stacy Osei-Kuffour to pen the script for the reboot film that will in the end convey the iconic vampire hunter into the MCU fold. As for the director, Marvel has introduced Bassam Tariq onboard to helm the mission. Tariq is perhaps exceptionally recognized for his work on Mogul Mowgli.

Read full story
11 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy