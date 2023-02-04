The Story of an Autistic Girl Who, Despite Having a Hard Time at School, Studies at a University at Age 11

Adhara Pérez Sánchez, a girl from Mexico, has an IQ that is 2 points higher than that of Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking. She is just 11 years old and has become not just someone to emulate, but also to follow and admire. And this is exactly what we are going to do today.

She found studying easy, but she was able to look for a learning environment that would match her specific requirements.

Photo by © adhara_perez11 / Instagram

At the age of 11, Adhara has surprisingly archived many high achievements. It’s definitely not common for kids to finish high school early, but she managed to finish it at the young age of 8, and she’s currently studying Industrial Engineering at the CNCI, with a focus dedicated to mathematics on a full scholarship.

Her IQ is higher than the most famous scientist we know.

Photo by © Orren Jack Turner, Princeton, N.J. / Wikimedia Commons, © CC0 1.0, © adhara_perez11 / Instagram

With an extraordinary IQ of 162, Adhara Pérez Sánchez has already established a name for herself in academic circles. This score is just a little bit higher than the IQs of Stephen Hawking and Albert Einstein, who both had an estimated IQ of 160.

But she had a hard time in school.

Sánchez, who was diagnosed with Asperger's syndrome at the age of 3, experienced hardships at school during this period of time and was teased for being “strange” by her teachers and peers. Her mother, however, did not let this deter her and encouraged her daughter to pursue her dreams.

The 11-year-old studies at a university now.

Photo by © adhara_perez11 / Instagram

She is currently enrolled at Universidad CNCI in Mexico, where she is studying systems engineering and mathematics and hopes to attend college in the US soon. The child prodigy managed to write a book on her experiences while combining her academics with a title that roughly translates to Don’t Give Up.

Sánchez has been to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Texas and was invited to study astronomy at the University of Arizona. She shared, “I have to stay there for 3 months to learn and get accustomed to hearing and speaking English,” Sánchez said.

She is living proof that dreams do come true.

Photo by © adhara_perez11 / Instagram

When asked for a piece of advice, Sánchez stated, “Do not give up, and if you don’t like where you are, start planning where you want to be.” And we say, “Way to go, girl!”

