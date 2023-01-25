Khloé Kardashian is an inspiration for her transformation

Khloé Kardashian has been in the public eye for a very long time. So whenever she changes her look or debuts something new, it often makes headlines and gets people’s attention. However, this also hurls up rumors that the 38 year old model is finally putting to rest.

She’s proud of her fitness journey.

Photo by Dennis Van Tine/LFI/EAST NEWS, © khloekardashian / Instagram

While Khloé Kardashian has always looked amazing, she’s pleased with how far she has come in her fitness journey. When people left mean comments on her recent photos, accusing her of taking medicine meant for people with diabetes to keep her weight in check, she chose respond and reveal the truth.

Her secret to looking so fit and radiant

Photo by Gregorio T. Binuya/Everett Collection/East News, © Startraks / Shutterstock.com, © khloekardashian /

She reveals that her transformation is due to her working hard at the gym. “Let’s not discredit my years of working out. I get up 5 days a week at 6 a.m. to train. Please stop with your assumptions,” Kardashian commented on her Instagram post.

According to her trainer, the reality star maintains a very intense workout routine that includes squats, planks, push-ups, crunches, hip dips, burpees, and shadowboxing.

She’s aware of the rumors around her, and she wishes they’d stop.

Photo by Patricia Schlein/STAR MAX/IPx/Associated Press/East News

Kardashian is not shy about admitting that she’s had a nose job and the reason behind it. In an interview, she opened up about how their hit show and the critics made her feel that she wasn’t as pretty as her sisters. “That’s when I became hard on myself because I was like, ’Oh, this is how other people perceived me.’ I became insecure because of everyone else telling me.”

She’s also tried Botox, but “responded horribly” to it. “For over a decade now in photos, every single flaw and imperfection has been micro-analyzed and made fun of to the smallest detail, and I am reminded of them every day by the world,” she added, further noting how she used the criticism as motivation to get healthier. Over the years, she’s lost over 60 pounds.

Other things she swears by

Photo by © khloekardashian / Instagram

Thanks to her famous mama, Kris Jenner, Kardashian has valued the power of a good skincare routine since she was young. She includes moisturization, hydration, and oils in her skincare regimen and never forgets to apply SPF to her hands and neck.

Will you be trying out any of Khloé Kardashian’s beauty tips? Do you have any of your own that you’d like to share with the world? We’d love to know in the comments!