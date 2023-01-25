Doja Cat, Kylie Jenner and Other Stars dressed at Schiaparelli couture show

Doja Cat and Kylie Jenner stopped everyone in their tracks with their outfits for the 2023 Schiaparelli couture show. The rapper, who was almost unrecognizable, was covered head-to-toe with red body paint and 30,000 red Swarovski crystals. The look took 4 hours and 58 minutes to be created, as the crystals had to be hand-applied.

On the other hand, model and the youngest sister in the Kardashian-Jenner clan, wore a gown adorned with a life-size lion’s head. It’s a hyperrealistic creation that was hand-sculpted out of foam, embroidered with wool and faux fur, and then painted. But they aren’t the only celebrities who decided to take a risk when it comes to fashion!

Daniel Roseberry's latest Schiaparelli collection is inspired by Dante's Inferno and Doja Cat indeed looked like she had just crawled out of hell to remind everyone how fantastic her fashion week looks can be. Roseberry said in a statement, “This collection is my homage to doubt.” And Doja Cat's look muddled the boundaries between real flesh and statuesque works of art just as much as those dipped in gold.

But unlike last year, where Doja Cat coincidentally and without planning wore the same makeup as the models at the Balenciaga show, her Schiaparelli couture look was deliberate. Makeup artist Pat McGrath, who was behind the beauty for the show, set aside four hours and fifty-eight minutes to complete Doja's look. On Instagram, she praised the singer's patience and commitment, writing, “The final product was a magical, mesmerising masterpiece and a tribute to Doja Cat’s hard work and dedication.”

It's true that no one in recent memory has been as committed to metamorphic fashion week looks as Doja Cat. Given that today is only the first day of Couture Week, we're going to predict the singer's looks will only get more elaborate from here.

Kylie Jenner

Doja Cat

Kim Kardashian

Kim Petras

Lil Nas X

Cardi B

Michael Urie

Nicki Minaj

What’s the most daring outfit you’ve ever worn? Share your best photos in the comments!

