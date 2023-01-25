“Daddy Sheds Nightly Tears of Joy, "Chrissy Teigen Shared the First Photo of Her Newborn Daughter and revealed her name.

On January 13, 2023, Chrissy Teigen gave birth to her third child with husband and singer John Legend, who called it a “blessed day” while sharing the news at a private concert. Afterward, Teigen turned to social media to introduce her newborn daughter to the world.

The loving announcement was made on Instagram.

Photo by© chrissyteigen / Instagram

The American model shared a photo of Luna and Miles, her other 2 children with Legend, holding their new sister and took the opportunity to reveal her name. “She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens — the house is bustling, and our family could not be happier,” she wrote. The name itself might be a tribute to Legend’s late grandmother, who was named Marjorie Maxine Stephens, but that has yet to be confirmed.

Teigen then followed the statement with a hint at how emotional Legend has been since the birth: “Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy, seeing Luna and Miles so full of love.”

On his own Instagram account, the “All of Me” singer praised his wife and emphasized the blissful state he’s currently in. “I’m in awe of Chrissy’s strength and resilience, and I’m so thrilled to see how Luna and Miles embrace their baby sister. I’m so, so grateful, but that doesn’t seem like a big enough word,” he wrote.

The baby was born 2 years after Teigen lost a pregnancy.

Photo by© chrissyteigen / Instagram

In October 2020, the couple made the heartbreaking announcement that they had lost their son, Jack, at 20 weeks due to partial placenta abruption. Teigen recently shared new details about the loss, calling it a life-saving “abortion.”

“2 years ago, when I was pregnant with Jack, John’s and my third child, I had to make a lot of difficult and heartbreaking decisions. It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn’t either without any medical intervention,” she said at an event.

Photo by© chrissyteigen / Instagram, AFP/EAST NEWS

Back in February 2022, Teigen was candid about the fact that she was undergoing IVF treatment. 6 months later, in August, she shared that she was pregnant again. “1 billion shots later, we have another on the way,” she said on Instagram.

Now, the couple has increased their family by one more, and we couldn’t be happier for them!

