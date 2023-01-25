The Blade Movie is all set to here

Everyone is waiting for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s upcoming Blade movie is now ultimately on the right track. Marvel hired Watchmen author Stacy Osei-Kuffour to pen the script for the reboot film that will in the end convey the iconic vampire hunter into the MCU fold. As for the director, Marvel has introduced Bassam Tariq onboard to helm the mission. Tariq is perhaps exceptionally recognized for his work on Mogul Mowgli.

Photo by

The new Blade movie became first announced in July 2019 through San Diego Comic-Con. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige introduced the movie and confirmed that it’d megastar a couple of Oscar winners Mahershala Ali the lead position. Everyone’s favorite half-vampire is returning to theaters next year. Marvel Studios’ “Blade” will premiere on Nov. 3, 2023.

Blade Movie Story Plot

Right now there is no plot info for Blade. But, we can consider the movie will borrow from the character’s comic origins. Blade debuted within the tenth trouble of Marvel’s Tomb of Dracula comedian returned in 1973, from writer Marv Wolfman and penciler Gene Colan. He quickly became a supremely popular person, a 1/2-vampire killer of vampires and other occult baddies. Blade first made it to the large display screen in 1998 starring Wesley Snipes. Two sequels follow—one in all of them good—but finally, that franchise form fell through the wayside.

All of this just leads us to marvel at how darkish the movie should get. Doctor Strange within the Multiverse of Madness was a horror movie, so Blade will in all likelihood pass full scary. Even if it doesn’t get as bloody as the Wesley Snipes films did, a dark and horrifying PG-thirteen Blade could be, forgive the pun, impressive.

Blade Movie Cast?

Photo by

Mahershala Ali changed into the primary actor confirmed to be on the new Blade movie’s cast. Since then we have had a few thrilling casting announcements. Award-prevailing actor Delroy Lindo, who starred along the past due Chadwick Boseman inside the Spike Lee joint Da 5 Bloods, has been cast in the film in an undisclosed position. Lindo is likewise known for his work on The Cider House Rules, Gone in 60 Seconds, and Netflix’s The Harder They Fall. In every other unrevealed role, we’ve got Aaron Pierre additionally becoming a member of the forged. Pierre is nicely acknowledged for his roles in Krypton and The Underground Railroad, as well as the M. Night Shyamalan film Old. There have also been rumors that The Boys star Antony Starr could play Dracula in the movie but even as that truly appears like a thrilling take on the character, it hasn’t been shown yet.

Blade Movie’s Release Date?

Besides the filming update, Marvel’s SDCC 2022 panel also discovered that Blade could arrive in theaters on November three, 2023, simply after Halloween. That’s nevertheless some time away however the studio has been making plans for this reboot given that all of the manner back in 2013, so what’s a bit longer, proper? And whenever it ultimately gets to theaters, it does look like the brand new Blade may be one hell of a movie.

