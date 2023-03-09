Tim Bonython knows all about taking a chance and chasing swell. It's a tricky mix of the right size in the forecast, and especially, the right conditions. You can't have a successful big-wave adventure without both. That's why chasing big waves is always a huge gamble. Monetarily, and on the safety side of things. Bonython has been behind the lens (or at least holding one) during some pretty heavy and memorable moments, like when he narrowly avoided complete disaster shooting from the shoulder of an XXL Teahupo'o swell and many other moments in recent big wave history. Now it looks like Tim might have just documented an entirely "new" (to the rest of us) spot in Ireland – where there's obviously much more than just the famed Mullaghmore. The video Somewhere Out to SEA in Ireland is nearly 18 minutes documenting the scene around the "secret spot" several miles out of Ireland. One look at this open-ocean behemoth and the Cortes Bank comparisons come easily.

"One of the more exciting swell chases is when you gamble on going to a spot that has never been documented and you score," he wrote."The lads in Ireland know that on the right day, when the swell is going to be BIG and with no wind, this place has all the chances to be very special. And that is exactly what happened. (We scored) the Cortes Bank of Ireland on this historic day. Yes, we all got more than we expected."

Tim Bonython Just Documented the 'Cortes Bank of Ireland' Photo by Screengrab: Tim Bonython / Youtube

Bonython's edit includes drone footage from Joannes Hertel.