Murals in Charlotte that Represent Black History

CHARLOTTE, NC - Walls throughout Queen City pay homage to significant events and individuals in Black culture. They tell stories about the trials and triumphs of communities such as the Charlotte Historic West End while fostering pride in cultural identity. These murals can transcend time with every brushstroke and often unfold and raise the narrative they portray.

- “West End Perpetual Legacy” by Abel Jackson and Big Trouble Studios

Abel Jackson has worked with Big Trouble Studios in West Trade Street to produce a bold, colourful mural. It showcases several historical monuments of the past and present in Charlotte's oldest Black community, Biddleville. You can find it at 1545 W. Trade St.

Jackson hopes to modify the premise and give a tone to the story. "Our story is greater than what we learn in school," he said.

- “Booker T” by Georgie Nakima

Washington Heights was created in 1913 as a suburb for African Americans of middle income. Booker Avenue, a central neighbourhood route, pays homage to Washington. The Washington Heights Neighborhood Association commissioned Georgie Nakima to make a bright and vibrant mural to honour Washington. It is located at Booker Street and Beatties Ford Road.

- “NC 8” by Abel Jackson and T’Afo Feimster

Located at 1600 W. Trade St., you can see the eight leading Black musicians of North Carolina, Chuck Brown, Nina Simone, John Coltrane, George Clinton, Roberta Flack, Thelonious Monk, Maceo Parker and Max Roach, were honoured by the team of T'Afo Feimster and fellow artist Abel Jackson.

These performers' lives extended beyond music and offered a tale about African American culture and living. Feimster believes that dance, music and art, especially the Black community, should educate everyone. "To know our history is crucial. It is the foundation for today and the future."

