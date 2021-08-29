5 places to visit on weekends at Conover, NC

CITY OF CONOVER, NC - Conover city is located 43.7 miles or 53 mins driving from Charlotte. This place is known for its natural sightseeing as well as its beautiful art places.

If you are want to spend time more in Conover or you get lost there, you can visit these places to add to your memory.

1. Riverbend Park

When you wished to have a weekend in Riverbend Park, you need to prepare outdoor equipment. Riverbend Park is suitable for you who love to do hiking or off-road cycling and you can even enjoy horse riding there. You don't need to worry about the possibility to get lost here, because all areas are accessible on online maps. Riverbend Park location is at 6700 NC-16 Conover, NC, 28613 and operates every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

2. Aerial Aquatic

Aerial Aquatic will allow you to fly like the Iron Man, but the difference is you will you water jet instead. Aerial Aquatic is made by a flyboarding company based in Conover, North Carolina. Flyboarding itself considers a new water sport, so you can feel your adrenaline increases by the time you step on the flyboarding.

3. Ageless Treasure Antique Centre

Antique lovers, you need to visit this place. You will get an item of antique or vintage furniture or miscellaneous plus get a discount started from 10% to 50%. This place location is at 100 Somerset Dr NW, Conover, NC 28613 and will be available on Tuesday - Saturday from 9 am to 6 pm and 11 am to 6 pm. On a side note, the store won't open for the public on Monday, it's the day when the vendor visit Ageless Treasure Antique Centre from 8 am to 12 pm

4. Treetop Adventure

To challenge your strength, you can go to Treetop Adventures. Treetop adventures offer outdoor activities, tours, courses, zipline and aerial adventure parks and the best thing is you can book your private outdoors activities here. The Treetop Adventure is located at 6663 Valwood Road, Conover, North Carolina 28613

5. Rock Barn Spa

At the time you are exhausted from outings, you can always go to Rock Barn Spa to make sure your body is ready to face Monday. Rock Barn Spa has a hydrotherapy circuit with extensive facilities from saltwater pool, jacuzzi, steam room, and sauna. Of course, this place offers complimentary such as foods, beverages, salon, poolside dining, and so on. Rock Barn is open for the public at 3791 Clubhouse Drive, Conover, NC 28613.

