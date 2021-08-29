Choose How You Want to Spend the Labor Day Weekend with These upcoming various events in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC- Charlotte celebrates Labor Day in a lot of ways. For the upcoming Labor Day on Sep. 6, check out these events in Queen City that will make the celebration more festive.

Labor Day Weekend in Charlotte is the time of the year in which people from all around the city are coming together and express their selves in a creative way. From live music performance to a spade tournament party, plan your Labor Day weekend with these upcoming events.

1. Around the Crown 10K

Do you wish to celebrate your Labor Day weekend by doing something healthy for your body? consider signing up for Around the Crown 10K. Presented by Truist, this race will give the runners a different view of the city while running the entirety of Charlotte’s 3-mile inner loop. Register yourself now https://aroundthecrown10k.com/ and get ready to run the race on Sunday, Sep 5.

2. Labor Day Spades Tournament and Cookout

For Charlotteans who want to challenge their strategic thinking skill, register yourself to compete in Labor Day Spades tournament this Sunday, Sep 5 on Freedom Park Shelter 3. Bring your A-game to win the cash prize. For spade enthusiasts who don’t want to compete, come and watch the tournament while enjoying the food cookout for only $10 for admission.

3. Colorful Lights Historic Concord Walking Tour

If you wish to enjoy something colorful on Labor Day, participate in Colorful Lights Historic Concord Walking Trail. The residents in the 4-mile loop of North and South Union Street will illuminate their homes with colorful lights. If you just want to watch, join their walking tour for the history lessons of homes in downtown Concord.

