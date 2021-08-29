Where to find wines and breweries in Statesville

STATESVILLE, NC - Craving good wine and beer? Statesville is home to several must-see breweries and wineries. See the list below to determine your next destination:

1. Fourth Creek Brewing Co.

This locally-owned craft brewery is dedicated to making excellent craft beers using only the finest local ingredients to support the community. They started with one gallon and ended with 15 gallons batches as the company grew. Their flagship beer, the Stone Chaser offers a balanced, light, and refreshing ale.

2. Red Buffalo Brewing Co.

This brewery started with several batches of homebrew using fresh ingredients that change with the seasons. Red Buffalo Brewing Co. loves the Statesville lifestyle and aims to create a brewery that fits the city's personality. They are known for their cool, funky vibe bar whose decor comes from thrift stores and free gifts from customers. Their signature menu is Buffalo Red Ale

3. Wine Maestro Statesville

This wine shop offers over 800 wines from all over the world including California, Oregon, Italy, Spain, Argentina, New Zealand, Germany, and more. Their friendly and knowledgeable staff serves visitors from planning a party to picking the right gift for someone. They also offer 10 wines by the glass and 11 draft beers to sip while customers shop.

4. Davesté Vineyards

Davesté Vineyards have won a "double gold" medal for the best wine in the state on several occasions demonstrating their dedication to making high-quality wines. Their 60-acre property includes a large vineyard, winery, wine tasting room, art gallery, and event pavilion for hosting private or public events. Daesté Vineyards was first owned by the DeFehr family in 2006, then merged with the Carrick family in 2019. Together, they strive to become the world's leading winery.

Check out the North Carolina Craft Brewery Guide here.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.