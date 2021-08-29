Top 5 Roller Coasters at SCarowinds

CHARLOTTE, NC - Carowinds is back to entertain the City of Charlotte with its annual Halloween event, SCarowinds, premiering this year from September 17 to October 31. The regular attractions including the fast-track roller coaster are still here with a new Halloween thrill. Take a peek at the list below:

1. Afterburn

The Afterburn is the park's third tallest and fastest roller coaster with a speed of up to 62 mph. This ride features six inversions including space drop, vertical loop, Immelmann, flat spin, zero "G" roll, batwing, and spiral.

2. Intimidator

As one of the top 10 tallest steel roller coasters in North America, this thrill ride will raise the visitors' adrenaline with seven extreme drops for up to 80 mph. This Intimidator was inspired by NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt.

3. Copperhead Strike

Copperhead Strike is the first double-launch roller coaster in Carolina with the first launch going 0 to 42 mph in 2.5 seconds and the second launching at 35 mph to 50 mph in 2 seconds. This double-boost attraction will double the thrill too.

4. Nighthawk

This sensation will make guests soar in the sky like night eagles that dive headfirst into the water below. The Nighthawk has eight inversions with a speed of up to 51 mph.

5. Vortex

This classic roller coaster ride takes visitors into the curved drop, vertical loop, oblique loop, carousel maneuver, and a flat spin. A photo op is also available to see the funny faces while riding this attraction and can be purchased as a souvenir.

Check out other SCarowinds attractions at carowinds.com/events/scarowinds/attraction

