Fulfill Your Kids' Curiosity by Going to these 3 Museums in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC- Learning through museums may be the perfect play-date activity that will keep your children’s brains active. Plan the museum tour ahead for this weekend from these 3 museums in Charlotte.

Learning is not always be done in a formal classroom. By going to museums, you can engage your children in learning every topic that incites their curiosity. Check out these 3 kid-friendly museums in Charlotte

1. Discovery Place Science

Support your children’s passion for science by inviting them to Discovery Place Science. Located in Uptown Neighborhood on 301 N Tryon St, this interactive museum is perfect for children who have a lot of questions about nature. Explore the indoor rainforest for lessons on plants and greens, touch a starfish or crab to discover the mystery of the vast sea, and try their 3D printer for aspiring engineers.

2. NASCAR Hall of Fame

If your kids can’t stop watching the Cars movie, bring them to NASCAR Hall of Fame in the Uptown area. Located on 400 E M.L.K. Jr Blvd, this large museum offers all kinds of education about racing as sports and automotive entertainment. Explore in the hands-on exhibits, learn the history of cars, and hop on the racing simulators.

3. Schiele Museum of Natural History and Planetarium

Hop on a road trip towards Gastonia, NC for space lessons in Learn History of Charlotte from These 3 Museums. Be prepared to be in awe when experiencing star gazing in the planetarium. Your children will be able to fulfill their space curiosity in this museum. You can also check out their natural history section of wildlife and habitats.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.