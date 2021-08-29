These two places are perfect to recharge your mental health

CORNELIUS, NC - If you are tired of monotonous routines, doing an outdoor activity or just breathing fresh air in a park or beach can help you feel better again. Here is the list of places that you can visit to recharge your mental health in Cornelius.

Ramsey Creek Beach is one of the places that are the main choice if you want to find a new atmosphere. With various features, you can enjoy including 43.7 acres waterfront park, fishing pier, beach area, dog park, volleyball court, horseshoe pit, and many more. On a sunny day, you can swim and play on the beach with your family. You can also take your pet for a stroll around the dog park. If you are looking for or an out-of-the-box activity you can also enjoy horseback riding or fishing.

Go visit Ramsey Creek Park in Ramsey Creek Park 18441 Nantz Road Cornelius, NC.

Another alternative that you can choose to spend a day is Jetton park located at 19000 Jetton Road Cornelius, NC. This place also has many choices of interesting facilities such as a food area, playground, waterfront hall - lake norman, bike trail, and tennis court.

You can enjoy the beauty of Lake Norman while cycling on the available bike trail. You can also play tennis or sightseeing in the beauty of the formal garden.

Jetton does only offers many interesting features that you can enjoy on any day, but also provide space for you to celebrate a special occasion such as a wedding or any type of celebration. The spaces in Jetton Park that are perfect for special occasions are The Jetton Wedding Gazebo, The Sunning Beach, and Waterfront beach.

