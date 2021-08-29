Good Postage, A Stationary Shop in Charlotte NC

CHARLOTTE, NC - If you live in Charlotte and find that your mailbox has been filled with cute postcards lately, chances are the people who sent them to you got the postcards from Good Postage in Camp North End.

Good Postage was created by Karen Manfredi and her daughter Jane the last June. The name was chosen to represent the way cards, letters, and postcards bring joy to people.

“We produce something that’s fun to receive in your mailbox instead of the usual bills and junk mail,” said Karen.

Good Postage sold stuff made by Jane herself, as well as from other artists and entrepreneurs. The stuff that Jane makes are characterized with a minimalistic and lively design, almost like those of New York-based artists Maira Kalman. She is able to apply her BFA in illustration degree from the Art Institute of Chicago at her own stationery shop.

“I sketch everything out and draw it with colored pencil and blush and marker and then scan them in, I write the text on my iPad and make it into a digital file.” said Jane.

Within only a short time, Karen and Jane were able to move their store to a new, much more spacious place. The Good Postage now has a 1,000 square foot store situated behind the Ford Factory.

In addition, the store also offers art supplies from a Swiss writing and art supplies manufacturer Caran d'Ache, and a travel watercolor set from an English fine arts company, Winsor and Newton. Moreover, the store has a lot of stuff that are difficult to find at other stores in Charlotte such as Apuntes, a notebook brand from Mexico City that uses tortilla paper to make their notebook.

