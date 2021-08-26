Get Ready to Witness a Living History Event on The Battle of Charlotte

Eduardo Pastor/unsplash

CHARLOTTE, NC- Historic Rural Hill is hosting The Battle of Charlotte, multiple interpretations of the Labor Day history, and a milestone in Charlotte and Mecklenburg County. The event will take place on September 4 and September 5, 2021.

The Battle of Charlotte, a living history event is ready to entertain and educate all Charlotteans about the history of the city. Located on 4431 Neck Road, Huntersville, this event will mark the 21st anniversary of Labor Day in the context of the American Revolution and Charlotte Mecklenburg County.

The event will feature a variety of historical moment demonstrations such as kids' drills, cooking, music, artillery demonstration, weapons demonstration, and other performances of 18th-century events. In addition to watch the interpretation performance, viewers can also learn about the history of African Americans with series of experiences by The Slave Dwelling Project. The Project will allow participants to experience the sites, sounds, and smells of the 18th century.

The event will start from 10 AM to 4 PM on both days. Interested visitors can purchase the ticket with a price starting from $8 for children and $10 for adults. For visitors who want to experience Rural Hill’s Amazing Maize Maze can also purchase tickets separately. Visitors who purchase the Saturday ticket will automatically get free admission to the Celtic Concert on Saturday, September 4 at 6 PM.

The Historic Rural Hill is chosen to be the event’s host and location for its historical value. The Rural Hill was the homestead of John Davidson. One of the signers of the Mecklenburg Declaration of Independence.

