Annual Summerfest York 2021

Aranxa Esteve/unsplash

YORK, SC - The City of York, South Carolina is thrilled to announce the annual Summerfest on Saturday, August 28, 2021. The festival will feature live music, performances, kids' entertainment, food, and other attractions.

The Summerfest is ready to welcome all residents of York this Saturday. The Festival will be held from 9 AM to 4 PM. This year, the annual festival will take place in Downtown York. The festival will begin with Summerfest Friday Night Kickoff on August 27, 2021, from 6 PM to 8 PM. Located on Congress Street, York, South Carolina, the kick-off will provide live music by The Grey Dave Band.

The Summerfest York will have three stages located in different areas with each of their own performance. In City Market Stage located at 55 North Congress Street, the stage will host a dance performance by Julie’s Fancy Feet and a self-defense showcase by York Academy. In the noon, FIRST Lego Robotics and Rock Hill Gymnastics will exhibit their talents with Black Tiger Martial Arts wrapping up the stage.

In the Coca-Cola Music Stage located at East Liberty Street and Roosevelt Street, York’s finest local band will entertain the crowd. Doug Burns Band, Randy Clay Band, and Tim Clark Band are ready to rock the stage.

The thirst stage located on 108 North Congress Street will also offer several entertainments including the Flat Tire Trio, West End Mambo, and the Next Level Band of Charlotte.

Automotive fans can also find their entertainment in Summerfest. Monster Energy BMX Exhibition will showcase their high-energy stunt show at 11 AM, 1 PM, and 3 PM. There will be Summerfest Car Show Benefit in which residents of York can show their vehicle for $20 and contest for top 50 car awards.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.