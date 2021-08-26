CLT Airport Extends Face Mask Requirement through January 18, 2022.

Atoms/unsplash

CHARLOTTE, NC- Charlotte Douglas International Airport announced the extension of the face-covering requirement through January 18, 2022. The requirement is applied within all areas of the airport.

The Transportation Security Administration or TSA is extending the face mask requirement for individuals boarding all transportation means in the United States. The face-covering requirement is applied to airports and on-board commercial aircraft, buses, commuter buses, and railway systems.

Initially, TSA announced on January 31 this year that the face mask requirement will expire on May 11. However, on April 30, the board announced the requirement is extended through September 13, 2021. Lastly, on August 20, TSA revealed that the face mask requirement will be applied until January 18, 2022.

Following this guideline, CLT airport also requires all passengers to wear face-covering in all areas of the airport. Airline travelers are strongly advised to check with the airline on additional requirements or restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, specifically the rapid spread of the delta variant.

CLT Airport stated that only travelers under the age of 2 years old will be exempted from the face-covering requirement. Passengers with certain disabilities or medical conditions can make the exemption request by providing certified medical reasons. The request must be made at least 72 hours prior to the trip by contacting TSA cares on (855) 787-2227.

CLT Airport advised all passengers to wear masks as soon as they entered the airport. For any questions regarding other airport security screening procedures during pandemics, passengers may access tsa.gov/coronavirus. Travelers with questions can also post their inquiries by sending a message via Facebook or Twitter to @askTSA for live assistance from 8 AM to 8 PM ET.

