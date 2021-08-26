Learn Foreign Language With These Resources in Charlotte

Amador Loureiro/unsplash

CHARLOTTE, NC- Have you ever wanted to learn a new language? Check out these foreign language resources in Charlotte to broaden your horizon.

August is the month of English as the Second Language or ESL. If you want to celebrate the month, learning a new language from these courses offered in Charlotte may be a perfect activity for you.

Charlotte offers a lot of foreign language courses. Some of them are free, some of them come with some costs. If you want a comprehensive lesson, you can sign up for foreign language classes in Charlotte. Check out a local community college that often provides language classes. Central Piedmont Community College offers classes for French, German, Italian, and Spanish for around $155 per semester.

You can also meet up with groups who are practicing foreign languages. Make your way to International House at 1817 Central Avenue to meet foreign-born residents that can help you practice your speaking skills. The International House also hosts multiple Language Conversation Hours in which you can practicing speaking and listening at the same time.

If you want to learn a new language without having to pay, there are a lot of free mobile apps and online learning that you can access such as Duolingo, Babbel, Quizlet, Drops, Rosetta Stone, Conjuverb, and even SignLanguage101.

While the apps can help you get started, you can learn a new language from other resources. Tune in to some radio features station to exercise your listening skill. You can also watch kids’ shows on YouTube in the language you are learning to find a simpler vocabulary. Reading articles written in the language can also benefit you as you will find new vocabularies and uses of grammar.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.