Celebrate ESL Month By Learning a New Language With Charlotte Mecklenburg Library's Resources

CHARLOTTE, NC- August is English as a Second Language or ESL month. Celebrate this month with learning a new language with resources from Charlotte Mecklenburg Library.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Library offers several resources for Charlotteans who want to learn a new language. The library provides activities, videos, books, and other types of resources suitable for all ages.

Residents of Charlotte who want to learn basic Spanish or French to celebrate ESL month can access several resources from charlotte Mecklenburg Library. For kids who want to discover the enjoyment of learning a new language, Charlotte Mecklenburg Library provide a kid-friendly media platform in which they can freely explore.

Kids can access educational videos, watch movies, listening to songs in other languages, playing games to discover new vocabularies and other interactives that will inspire young learners. For kids who already learn the basics, Charlotte Mecklenburg Library provides after-school activities and tutors to help kids do their homework.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library also launched Transparent Language Online, a new platform to study a new language for all levels of learners. The course consists of over 110 languages to choose from, supplemental vocabulary, extensive grammar resources, and mobile apps.

In addition to courses for kids and adults, Charlotte Mecklenburg Library also has an international news stream with new content from more than 600 of the world’s newspapers comes in a variety of languages

For those who prefer audio-visual materials, the library is providing access to more than 30,000 independent and documentary films curated from The Great Courses, Media Education Foundation, The Criterion Collection, and other independent filmmakers. The movie is available in various languages so viewers can hone their language skills while enjoying the stories.

