Witness North Carolina's Mountain Birds Migration Season

CHARLOTTE, NC - The end of summer marks the start of North Carolina's mountain birds migration season. Soon, the birds will move to the warmer Southern hemisphere such as the Caribbean, South American and Central America.

Red-eyed Vireo, Worm-eating Warbler, Yellow and Black-and-white Warbler, and Common Nighthawk will start migrating to their wintering grounds in Central and South America, as well as the Caribbean.

By mid-August, these migrating birds can be spotted from the Southern Appalachian Mountains as they stop to hunt for meals. Acadian Flycatcher, Barn Swallows, and Yellow-throated and Hooded Warbler will also start their journey within this month.

Come September and Rose-breasted Gorsbeak, Black-throated Green Warbler, and Northern Waterthrush will leave for the Southern hemisphere. Mountains are where the birds gather before starting their migration. In the Piedmont, for instance, you can easily spot Chesnut-sided Warbler, Gray Catbird, and Black-throated Blue Warbler stuffing themselves with berries before the arduous journey. Eastern Kingbird, Tennessee Warbler, Baltimore Oriole, and more species will start migrating in September as well.

As those birds leave North Carolina, other bird species will arrive in the state. In October, birds with vibrant colors such as the Swamp Sparrow, White-throated Sparrow, White-Crowned Sparrow, and Dark-eyed Junco will stop their journey in North Carolina.

While many of them might stay throughout the winter, some species such as the Indigo Bunting and Blue-headed Vireo will only stay in North Carolina for a short period of time, as they will start to move within the first couple of weeks in October. Northern Parula, Blackpoll Warbler, and Tree Swallow will also leave in October.

