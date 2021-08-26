The North Carolina African American Commission Received Grant to Further its Project

CHARLOTTE, NC - Institute Museum and Library Services (IMLS) provided a $100,386 federal grant to the North Carolina African American Heritage Commission (NC AAHC). NC AAHC will use the grant to do a follow-up project for its "A Tale of Two Ships Part Deux: Developing a Research & Interpretation Plan for Revealing Hidden Histories of One Ship with Two Identities.”

The project will try to uncover the history of the North Carolina shipwreck from the early 18th century slave trading vessel.

La Concorde, a slave ship, left Nantes, France to begin its journey to Africa and the New World. However, when the ship approached the end of the Middle Passage, it was seized by the infamous Blackbeard pirate off the shores of Martinique. The Blackbeard renamed the ship Queen Anne's Revenge and turned it into a pirate ship. Later on, the ship sank off the coast of North Carolina and its remnants still remain under water.

NC AAHC's first project in 2018 had successfully affirmed that the ship departed from Nantes, France. The current project will investigate the fate of almost 300 captive Africans who went to Martinique, those who became Blackbeard members, as well as the origin of the captive Africans.

Using the IMLS grant, the research team will travel to France, Martinique, and Guadaloupe to carry out further archival research and investigate how Afro-descended people got into the La Concorde and voyaged the Atlantic World. The team will also conduct site visits and intellectual discussions with scholars, and experts from the field of humanities to uncover how spaces and places are closely linked to the history of the Transatlantic Slave Trade.

