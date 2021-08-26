Ways to Explore CLT Airport While Waiting for Your Flight

CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte Douglas International Airport has its ways to keep the passangers entertained while they wait for their flight. Here are 5 things you can do at the airport in the meantime before your flight.

1. See the airport's artwork

CLT airport has many artworks installed throughout its terminals. "Loops" by Christian Moeller is one of the artworks available at the airport. Installed in the Plaza between Concourse D and E, Loops is a hanging kinetic sculpture that resembles aircraft contrails.

2. Listen to piano players at the airport's Atrium

CLT has some regular piano players that are always ready to keep you company at the airport's Atrium. Come up to the piano player if you have a particular song in mind that you want the pianist to play, and they will gladly play it for you.

3. Visit the airport's XpressSpa and Minute Suites

CLT's XpressSpa offers massage, manicure and pedicure, haircuts, and other services. The Minute Suites, on the other hand, will provide you with a quiet space where you can do your work or even take a quick nap.

4. Shop and Eat

CLT has over 51 stores where you can shop or just check out the stuffs. Refresh yourself with local craft beers available at the airport, or get something to eat at either the take-away places or the airport's restaurant.

5. Play with dogs

CLT Canine Crew is regularly going around the airport looking for people who want to say hello to the dogs they bring. The dogs invite you to give touch them with the "Pet Me" vest they wear.

