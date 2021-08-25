Check out These Artwork at Charlotte Douglas International Airport

CHARLOTTE, NC - With artwork installed throughout the place, Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) almost look like an actual art gallery with artwork installed throughout the place. Created by 16 artists from within the state and from across the world, The airport's artwork share the stories about the city's history, community, and culture, as well as about travel and aviation.

Installed in the Plaza between Concourse D and E, "Loops" is a hanging kinetic sculpture that resembles aircraft contrails. Its 200 linear feet of intertwined tubing creates a slow, and deliberate rotation that is pleasing to see. The sculpture is created by Christian Moeller.

"Interconnected" is installed on Concouse A Expansion. It is a 140 foot long, and 10 foot high screens that show a digital sculpture from the airport's aircraft movements, people, baggage handling, and other data. CLT was the first airport to have a data-drives artwork thanks to the digital sculpture by Refik Anadol. In the evening, people can clearly see the artwork as they heading to the terminal curb front.

Jonathan Grauel's artwork "Playful Race of Life Patterns". The artwork tells the story of Charlotte's history and the NASCAR heritage in a jokingly and bizzare way. The artwork is divided into "Journey I" and "Journey II" at Gates B3 and B4.

The presence of artwork serves to welcome and inspire travelers, and to tell the character of a city and its history, according to the American Association of Airport Executives.

“To truly witness the character of a city, one needs a composite view. Local history and the natural landscape can communicate time-honored value; while commerce or industry can tell of economic prowess and a community’s plans for the future."

