Helpful Apps for UNC Charlotte Students

CHARLOTTE, NC - Entering college as a new student can be overwhelming as you still have limited clue about the place where you study. If you are a new or returning student at UNC Charlotte, There are various apps you can use to help you know your way around the campus. These are some of the apps you can use.

Niner DestiNation

Niner DestiNation will help you to know UNC Charlotte better. The app provides you with information about departmental resources, university schedules, campus maps, as well as about events such as Gold Rush, SOAR, and Family Weekend.

LiveSafe

LiveSafe will allow you to easily communicate with community officials through text, photo, video, and audio whenever you feel less safe. Better yet, You can walk your friends home virtually, or give your friends a safety map with secure safety locations with the SafeWalk feature.

Niner Diners Mobile Ordering

Niner Diners Mobile Ordering will connect you restaurants at UNC Charlotte and let you order, pay, and pick up the food you choose. Waiting in line will no longer necessary as the app will let you know when your food will be ready.

UNCC NextRide

UNCC NextRide will help you to navigate transportation options around UNC Charlotte. It will provide you with buses and SafeRides live locations, arrival time, and routes.

My College Bookstore

My College Bookstore has you covered where book is concerned. The app will provide you with a list of textbook pricing, a rental due date reminder, as well as notifications from Barnes and Noble bookstore in Charlotte. You might get special offers and discounts if you order book through this app.

All the above apps are available on Apple Appstore and Google Play.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.