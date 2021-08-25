MICRO and SEED Grant for North Carolina's Entrepreneurs

CHARLOTTE, NC - NC IDEA is still accepting applications for its MICRO and SEED fall grant cycle until August 30. The grants will provide funding to companies in their early stage, or the ones that are planning to scale up their businesses.

NC IDEA MICRO will provide new companies planning to validate or advance their idea with $10K project-based grants. NC IDEA SEED, on the other hand, provides $50K grants to help early stage companies to scale up. To be eligible for the grants, the company must be based in and have the majority of its operations in North Carolina, and all public materials must state that the company is based in the state.

The grants are aimed for innovative, sustainable, and scalable companies. Retail stores, nonprofits, consulting firms, restaurants, catering, and other lifestyle companies are not eligible to receive either grants. A company can only apply for one grant in each grant cycle, Spring and Fall cycle, and must choose one of the available grants.

During the information sessions held throughout the state, NC IDEA invited grant recipients from the Spring grant cycle to share some tips on how to successfully apply for the program.

"The biggest thing I’d say is be your wonderful self! Let your personality shine even through all the nerves of applying and presenting. You could have the best business idea in the world, but people have to like YOU first and then they’ll be open enough to listen to what you’re trying to convince them about." said the owner of Jayla's Heirlooms and MICRO Spring grant recipient, Nicole Hawthorne.

Jayla's Heirlooms works with designers and artisans from all over to produce the heirlooms. The company was named after Hawthorne's daugher Jayla.

