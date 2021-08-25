Atrium Health Cabarrus is improving its Level III Trauma Centers

Mat Napo/unsplash

CABARRUS, NC- Atrium Health Cabarrus is improving Level III trauma centers with the ability to mitigate traffic to level I hospitals. The improvement aims to provide the community with advanced emergency care.

Atrium Health Cabarrus just revealed their new improvement to Level III trauma centers. The trauma center in Cabarrus is now offering 24/7 in-house acute care and trauma surgery.

The Medical Director of trauma at Atrium Health Cabarrus, Matthew Fox, MD explained that Cabarrus has grown to offer prompt trauma care within the last 25 years. The additional service of trauma including neurosurgical surgery for spine fractures, non-operative head bleeds, orthopedic trauma, interventional radiology, trauma surgery, and other comprehensive care for injured patients. The added service aims to provide residents of Cabarrus with emergency care that can be accessed within minutes from home.

“Since we have a high geriatric population, being able to stay close to home is important for their comfort,” said Dr. Fox.

Elizabeth Freeman, Atrium Health Cabarrus trauma program director confirmed that staying in a hospital close to the patients’ home saves critical time and improves the patient’s support network for faster recovery. Freeman explained that in trauma cases, there is a golden hour refers to the time window in which the majority of death happens. Bringing the injured patients to the nearest trauma center will speed up the care process and prevent deaths.

Atrium Health Cabarrus will give immediate emergency service for the injured patients and transport the sickest of the sick to Level I hospital. As a verified Level III trauma center, physicians at Atrium Health Cabarrus can get in touch with ED Physicians at the Level I facility through an internal messaging system. The hospital claims to have on-site supplies ready for patients without needing to wait.

