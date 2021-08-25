Charlotte-Mecklenburg School is Offering Free Breakfast and Lunch for All CMS Students

Annie Spratt/unsplash

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg School is pleased to announce free meals at school for all students in the 2021-2022 school year. The program is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture or the USDA.

School Nutrition Service just released the free meals policy at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. All students in Charlotte-Mecklenburg School will be able to enjoy breakfast and lunch at no charge.

The USDA revealed that this program is available for all Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students regardless of their free or reduced meal status. The waiver granted by USDA allows CMS School Nutrition Service professionals to provide quality, nutritious, and appealing meals for students. All of the meals provided are compliant with Nutrition Standards for School Meals established by the USDA in support of students’ academic success.

Starting from August 25, the students who just get back to school will receive free breakfast and lunch. The menu varies every day based on students’ needs for breakfast and lunch. Breakfast will consist of entrées such as bread, pastries, oats, or cereals along with fruits, a variety of juices, and milk.

Students can choose their own combinations for lunch with entrées such as chicken wings, yogurt, or sandwiches. The lunch menu also includes a selection of grains such as corn, potatoes, or noodles along with veggies. Fruit slices or fruit juice will complete the lunch menu for CMS students.

The complete breakfast and lunch menu for each school can be found on the CMS Nutrislice website. Each of the menus is equipped with serving size and nutrition calculators. Even though the upcoming menus are posted, menu items served may be different due to the circumstances of supplies.

