Charlotte Hornets Foundation is accepting Applications for $25,000 Award Grants

Austin Disel/unsplash

CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte Hornets Foundation announced the opening of award grants valued at $25,000 each for organizations in the areas of Education, Health, Military Care, and Wellness. The foundation will assist the awardee in improving the community with their projects.

The Charlotte Hornets Foundation is opening applications for the grant period of October 2021 to May 2022. The awards will be given to organizations that can highlight their contributions to the community.

Organizations that are interested in applying for the grant must meet the eligibility criteria. The organizations must be located within 40 miles of Spectrum Center on 333 E Trade Street, Charlotte, NC. The grants are not eligible for religious institutions or PTA/PTO. The organizations must be able to show their contributions in the areas of education, health, military care, and wellness.

If granted, the organizations will be assisted by Charlotte Hornets Foundation in the planning and executing of the proposed project. The project will also benefit from branding and media assistance from the Charlotte Hornets Foundation.

Interested applicants can register on the Hornet’s website. Applicants must be able to provide the organization’s mission statement and operating history. Charlotte Hornets Foundation will also request the organization’s current impacts that have been received by the community along with the scope of the population that the organization serves.

The proposed project submission must include the description of the program, how the program will use the $25,000 as well as the projected budget, and how the organization will measure the effectiveness of the proposed project. The organization has to decide the timeline of the project. Applicants are encouraged to submit supporting documents for a better chance of winning the grant.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.