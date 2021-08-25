Persons among 16 years and older allowed to use the Pfizer-BioNTech

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Food and Drugs Administration has allowed the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to prevent COVID-19 among persons aged 16 years and older that Pfizer is calling Comirnaty.

NC Secretary of Health and Human Services, Mandy K. Cohen of the NC Health Department, said, "All authorized vaccines have been tested and scientifically rigorous. Many North Carolinians have been safely vaccinated, but the complete FDA approval gives some people more support. If you are not vaccinated, please, advise you not to wait.

The vaccination Pfizer will continue to be available in emergencies for adolescents from 12 to 15 years. For this age group, clearance by the FDA will take an additional time because the vaccine was not allowed for younger people until May 2021, six months after EUA was given for those 16 and older.

All vaccines accessible in the US are under EUA. Rigorous clinical trials have shown that vaccines are safe and efficacious among thousands of people. More than 170 million Americans were safe to use COVID-19 vaccines.

Vaccines in North Carolina are widely available. By 31 August, everyone 18 or over who gets their first vaccination of COVID-19 will earn a $100 summer card* in the form of a Prepaid Master card during deliveries.

Last week, the Disease Control and Prevention Centers said that new information indicates that immunizations remain amazingly efficient to reduce the risk of severe disease, hospitalization or death, even in the widespread Delta variety. There is now an urgent need to be vaccinated.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms or exposure should be examined as soon as possible. Go to www.ncdhhs.gov/GetTested to find a test site in your community. People without serious symptoms should not go to the COVID-19 standard emergency department for testing.

Monoclonal antibody therapy can help lower the intensity of COVID-19 symptoms while offering the best protection against severe illness and hospitalization, especially in high-risk individuals. If you test positive COVID-19, monoclonal antibody treatment must be done within ten days since your first COVID-19 symptoms.

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine and to discover a place for the vaccine near you, visit MySpot.nc.gov. To resist the more contagious Delta variety and weather the storm, we must provide our protection: wax-up, mask, and encourage others to do the same.

