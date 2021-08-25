Mecklenburg County Approved Davidson Housing Coalition Grant

Breno Assis/unsplash

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC- Mecklenburg County approved Davidson Housing Coalition’s request for a $300,000 grant to fund the subsidies of eight townhomes. The request is granted for a 10-year period.

The Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners granted the fund to Davidson Housing Coalition for Hoke Townhome development on Jetton Road in Davidson. This grant will enable DHC to make the eight units rental more affordable.

"The collective impact this collaboration will bring to The Town of Davidson is an example of how sharing a common goal to find creative solutions for affordable housing through rental subsidies can be successful," said Program Manager of Mecklenburg County's Affordable Housing Initiatives LaShonda M. Hart.

The Executive Director, Gerald Wright revealed the fund granted by Mecklenburg County gives Davidson confidence to match rental properties with deserving households. Wright hoped with these grants and donations, Davidson can expand beyond rental properties owned by DHC and continue providing the community with affordable houses.

The grant approval is a major step forward to provide affordable housing in the region. The grant will be used to bridge the difference between rental rates and what the renters can afford. The subsidy program aims to serve more people affordable housing suitable for their income.

The supply of local affordable rentals is granted to expand the number of rental units for people earning less than 80% of area median income or AMI in Davidson.

Residents of Davidson who are interested in affordable properties owned by DHC can access the information of housing on davidsonhousing.org. The site provides elaborative terms and conditions for rental applications. Application for occupancy is taken on a first come first-served basis.

