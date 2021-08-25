Mecklenburg County is opening applications for Small Business Loan Fund

Tim Mossholder/unsplash

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC- Mecklenburg County is now accepting applications for Small Business Loan Fund. This fund aims to help small businesses impacted by COVID-19.

As the economy recovers, Mecklenburg County announced the application for Meck Lending is now open. Small businesses with a clean record of tax obligations are invited to apply.

The Meck Lending is Mecklenburg County Office of Economic Development’s initiative to provide resources to the businesses in order to attract, retain, ad expand employment opportunities for Mecklenburg County residents. The loan aims to stimulate the local economy, improve local sales, and adding a property tax base.

The Small Business Loan Fund, known as Meck Lending is seeking applicants. This time, there are several changes made to Meck Lending including a 9-year amortization schedule, a 3.25% interest-only payment for the first 12 months, and adjustments to loan requirements in order to make loans more eligible for individuals.

Small businesses that are interested in applying for the loan must meet several eligible criteria. The businesses must be located in Mecklenburg County. The businesses must not have bankruptcy filing within the past 5 years, open tax liens. or unpaid judgments over $1,000. with the exemption of medical-related judgments. The businesses must have annual revenue under $2 million and must be current with the County’s tax obligations.

In a partnership with the Carolina Small Business Development Fund, the Meck Lending offers up to $75,000 loans for small and start-up businesses in Mecklenburg county. Interested applicants can register their small businesses by visiting Meck Lending Page. After registering, the loan process will take 30 days to be completed.

