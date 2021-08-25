NC Education Leaders have approved UNC System for Teacher Education

CHARLOTTE, NC - President Peter Hans of the North Carolina System University and President Thomas Stith of the North Carolina Community College System have announced their new Comprehensive Articulation Agreement to increase college community students' chances of being transferred to the UNC system for teacher education. And it is applicable in fall 2021.

The Unified Articulation Agreement in Teacher Education/Educator Preparation focuses on a seamless transfer of students to a community university, undertaking teacher preparation studies in the AATP and the teacher preparation science association (ASTP), then transferring them to one of UNC Sy's pedagogical preparation programs.

The partnership comprises 52 community colleges and 15 universities in North Carolina's community institutions in the UNC system. For autumn 2022, new transfer grades will be offered by different community colleges.

"Signing these agreements makes it likely to simplify processes and eliminate hurdles for students in North Carolina to finish their education," Stith said. "We welcome this necessary opportunity to better align with partners in the UNC system to speed up student development and to assist the North Carolina Teacher Education Pipeline."

NCCCS and the UNC System have similar articulation agreements in early childhood education, Fine Arts, Music, Theatre, Visual Arts, engineering, and RN to BSN alongside the Comprehensive Articulation Agreement, enabling two-year associate graduates in the Arts and Associates.

More than 500,000 students every year attend the nation's third-largest community college system. To reduce barriers to postsecondary education, maximize student success, build a globally and culturally competent workforce, and improve individuals' lives and well-being is the objective of the North Carolina Community College System.

