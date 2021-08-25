Four Must-need Supplies in School during the Pandemic

CHARLOTTE, NC - Along with notebooks, backpacks, and markers, children will require a few additional supplies when they return to traditional classroom settings this fall, especially to prevent the coronavirus in school. This list of back-to-school essentials will support parents in their preparations for the new school year!

1. Masks

During the 2021-2022 school year, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will require that students wear masks while in school. Free disposable masks can be obtained at YMCA branches and local breweries, among other places. Atrium Health is spearheading a private-public partnership with Mecklenburg County and other Charlotte-area groups to provide free face masks to those who need them.

2. Hand Sanitizer

Keeping classrooms clean and promoting hand hygiene are two critical daily activities schools can take to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases to children and staff. Send your children to school with a bottle of hand sanitizer in their possession. Miniature, travel-size containers are ideal for storing items in backpacks, lunch boxes, or even pockets.

3. Sanitizing Wipes

The use of soap and water to clean surfaces has the physical effect of removing germs and dirt from them. If your children are away from the water, they can use wipes to clean themselves. Give your child some cleaning wipes to assist them in disinfecting high-touch areas. You will be doing your teacher a favour. Big-box retailers have more selections in stock this year than they did last year, so stop by Walmart or Target to stock up.

4. Water Bottle

To avoid the spread of coronavirus, you need to make sure that your child has their own water bottle. By using a reusable water container, you may avoid making unnecessary stops at the water fountain and exposing yourself to pathogens.

