Bank of America Loan Fund for Women Entrepreneurs

CHARLOTTE, NC - Bank of America is working with Kiva, a nonprofit that supports women entrepreneurs from more than 70 countries, to provide fund to U.S.-based Black and Hispanic/Latino women entrepreneurs. The bank provides $1 million commitment to the program as a part of its $1.25 billion, five-year commitment to improve racial equality and economic opportunity.

According to a report from American Express, a multinational financial services company, U.S. women from various ethnic and geographic backgrounds started some 1,817 new businesses each day. Moreover, women-owned businesses continue to make significant contributions to the economy, absorbing 9.4 million workers and creating $1.9 trillion in revenue. However, women are still having a hard time to keep their businesses up and running, especially those who come from Black and Hispanic/Latino backgrounds.

Since its creation in 2005, Kiva has been providing small, crowd-funded loans to four million entrepreneurs, mostly women, from across the globe.

The founder and CEO of nonprofit Kitticcino Charities, Breona Baines, is one of the recipients of the loan fund. Her business goal is to create affordable veterinary services to underprivileged communities in Columbur, Ohio. In the early days of her business, She was struggling to get a bank loan she needed to keep the business afloat.

“It was absolutely frustrating, I’m a woman and Black — a double whammy — and I was only 26 when I officially founded Kitticcino. There were just so many factors against me.” Baines said.

After she heard about Kiva from a local college's business development office, she made a request for an $8,000 loan which enabled her to purchase surgical and lab equipment.

