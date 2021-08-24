Two Proposed Mining Operations in Gaston and Fairfield Counties

GASTON, NC - Catawba Riverkeeper expressed their concerns for the two proposed mining facilities in the Catawba Wateree River Basin. If permitted, Piedmont Lithium in Gaston County and Luck Stone in Fairfield County open pit mining facilities will affect local creeks and wetlands.

The Piedmont Lithium proposed mining operation is located on Beaverdam Creek of the South Fork River in north western Gaston County, while the proposed quarry is on the Carolina Rin-Spodumene Belt which has a rich hard rock lithium deposit. As electric vehicles gained popularity, lithium extraction also become economically viable for the first time since the 1980s.

Piedmont Lithium has collected a federal permit to use more than 5,000 linear ft of streams that will affect nearly eight acres of wetlands. The company still need to collect a state permit and county rezoning before they can start the mining operation. They plan to request the state permit within this month, and it will take 6-9 months for the request to be reviewed.

Around 30 residents and Catawba Riverkeeper members expressed their concerns during the presentation of the Piedmont Lithium site plan on July 20. And on August 6, Gaston County Commissioners agreed to approve a 60-day moratorium in order to better assess the environmental and human impact of the proposed mining operation.

In Fairfield County, the proposed granit quarry is on a creek of Lake Wateree at the headwaters of Dutchman's Creek. On August 5, Catawba Riverkeeper, other environmental groups, as well as the county's residents expressed their concerns to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SC DHEC) in a public hearing. SC DHEC will accept further comments through August 20.

