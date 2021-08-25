Exploring a Variety of Food Trucks in Charlotte

Arturo Rey/unsplash

CHARLOTTE, NC- From tacos to loaded fries, food trucks are heaven In disguise for all culinary fans. If you love the simple setup and easily accessible meals, check out these 3 food trucks in Charlotte.

With the increased demand for outdoor dining, food trucks have been serving food in all-around Queen City. Stalk these food trucks’ social media to get info of their location spot. Choose your favorite trucks to choose from comfort food to authentic dishes by visiting these 3 food trucks in Charlotte.

1. Carolina Smash Truck

A pulled-out grilled cheese always attracts everyone’s eye. If you are in the mood for some stringy cheese, make your way to Carolina Smash Truck. This food truck is the expert for combining different dishes together. Order their Bacon Cheddar Jam made from granny smith apple topped with white cheddar, Applewood bacon jam, and deli mustard. Don’t forget to bring home the Southern Porky Mac made from hickory smoked pork, cherry peppers with mac and cheese.

2. Bayou Betty

If you are in the mood for something authentic that reminds you of your grandmother’s cooking, take a look at Bayou Betty authentic Cajun cuisine. This food truck will bring you the taste of Bayou’s roots with their Alligator Po Boy or toasted French bread dressed with spicy Cajun remoulade and Bayou Nachos with spicy white cheese.

3. Rico’s Acai

Wrap your day with a healthy bowl of fruits and vegetables. Visit Rico’s Acai food truck for insta-worthy dishes such as Rainbow Bowl made from acai puree, granola, blueberries, and other fruits or Butter Bro Bowl made from acai puree and Nutella for the chocolate fans.

