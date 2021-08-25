Five Fun Homeschooling Activities from Mecklenburg County

Unsplash

MECKLENBURG, NC - Homeschooling is more than just studying at home. The ability to pick where and how your family's minds are stretched is a huge benefit! Mecklenburg County has several resources to help you educate your child.

Here are seven more ideas to get you started:

1. Mix P.E. with your local history lesson

Get on your bike or your shoes and ride the History Trail. The nine statues honour persons who helped shape Mecklenburg County. Close to Uptown Charlotte, it follows Little Sugar Creek.

Get to know the Vietnam Veterans Memorial for your study of the 1970s and American military involvement. Honour the thousands of Mecklenburg County men and women who served there. 105 of those local troops died. The memorial panels commemorate those who served and describe the war's story.

2. Make a splash

Learn more about Ray's Splash Planet and Homeschool Thursdays. Indoor waterpark with lazy river, floor jets, and three-story slides. On Homeschool Thursdays, you'll get half-price admission!

Come to the Park and Recreation department outdoors

You can enjoy two County parks' mature gardens and The Freedom Park Master Gardener Demonstration Garden, including Piedmont-friendly plants. Want to see bees? Visit pollinator gardens. You can find planting tips and a pollinator's paradise and see the award-winning at Learning Garden.

3. Head to Mecklenburg County Solid Waste

Prepare a Great American Cleanup event. To look at where bottles, jars, and newspapers go, you can visit the Metrolina Recycling Center. Watch the machines sort everything from around Mecklenburg County, which is recyclable. It is an average of 120,000 tons every year.

4. Get governmental!

Request a homeschool civics 101 session. Learn the distinctions between your local and county governments. Learn how to become engaged, why voting is important, and where taxes go. Then bring it all together at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center! You can observe the County commissioners in action.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.