Unsplash

CHARLOTTE, NC - People said that breakfast is an important meal of the day. Whether you prefer your breakfast early in the morning or late in the afternoon, here are three must-try breakfast places in Charlotte:

1.Pepperbox Doughnuts

Located at 101 W. Worthington Avenue, Suite 150, the Pepperbox doughnut recipe is fluffy, light, and flavorful. They open Monday - Thursday from 7 am - 4 pm. And, Friday - Sunday at 7 am - 9 pm.

They use the freshest ingredients to manufacture yeast-raised doughnuts. Their first retail site features classic doughnut flavours, locally roasted hot and cold-brewed coffee, and excellent teas. You can order their Classic Glazed, Cookie Butter, Spiced Plum Jam, and more. Vegan choices are always available.

2. Sunflour Baking Company

Sunflour makes everything from scratch in small batches for maximum freshness. They use as many local vendors, and all products are prepared from scratch, with no blends, shortcuts, or pre-made. Sunflour has been servicing Charlotte since 2009 in Elizabeth, Dilworth, Harrisburg, and Ballantyne.

Open on Monday until Sunday: 7 am – 4 pm, you can eat their main menus, such as Morning Glory Muffin, Egg Sandwich, or Chocolate Croissant. And, try their seasonal menu for summer; Lemon Poppy Muffins, Matcha Lemonade, or Campfire Bars. If you are interested, you can come to 2001 E 7th Street, Charlotte, NC 28204.

3. Snooze A.M Eatery

Their chefs start with the best ingredients, always sourced responsibly. They are always looking for new ways to serve the best breakfast classics with inventive twists for you. You can have Breakfast Tacos and Burritos, Huevos Rancheros, Avocado Toast, Breakfast Sandwiches, and more. Also, add Tender Belly Bacon or Ham, Polidori Sausage, eggs, hash browns, or fresh fruit to your breakfast. Just come to 2041 South Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203 on Monday until Sunday at 6.30 am.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.