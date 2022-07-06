Summer programming returns to parks, pools, and more

Pittsburgh District 5 Councilman Corey O'Connor Photo courtesy of Councilman Corey O'Connor

From the office of Pittsburgh District 5 City Councilman Corey O’Connor

Now that it’s summer, I wanted to remind everyone of some of the great programming that the City of Pittsburgh offers this season.

Despite facing staffing issues, Citiparks was able to open 11 neighborhood pools this summer: Ammon, Bloomfield, Highland, Jack Stack, Magee, Moore, Ormsby, Ream, Riverview, Schenley, and Westwood Pools are all open for residents to enjoy. The Arlington, Beechview, Burgwin, East Hills, Paulson, Shadyside, Troy Hill, and Warrington Spray Parks are also open this summer.

Citiparks operates its Roving Art Cart in the summer, bringing artistic and creative experiences to parks all across the City every Tuesday through Friday. Children are invited to paint, bead, and sculpt outdoors in the park and learn from instructors and guest artists and entertainers.

The City’s Office of Special Events will continue hosting its Cinema in the Park series this summer through August, with movies playing at Highland, Riverview, Schenley, Brookline Memorial, Arsenal, Grandview, Mcbride, and West End Parks.

The summertime also means that the parks concert series is back. In Mellon Park, on Sundays, the Bach, Beethoven, and Brunch series runs through the end of July. Throughout August, the Sunday Reservoir Jazz series returns to the Highland Park reservoir. Another jazz program, the Stars at Riverview Jazz Series, is hosted at Riverview Park on Saturdays until the end of August.

Finally, the City’s farmers’ markets are up and running and will be open all summer and into fall. Visit the Squirrel Hill farmers’ market on Sundays, the East End farmers’ market in East Liberty / Larimer in Mondays, the Carrick farmers’ market on Wednesdays, and the North Side farmers’ market on Fridays. Each of the City’s farmers’ markets accept food stamps through SNAP.

To learn more about these summer programs and more, and to stay up to date on their events, visit the website for Citiparks, https://pittsburghpa.gov/citiparks , and the Office of Special Events at https://pittsburghpa.gov/events.

Hazelwood Initiative, Inc., publisher of The Homepage, is a community development corporation and a registered community organization. Hazelwood Initiative, Inc. does not profit by or receive compensation from contributors or organizations for mentions or links in Homepage articles.