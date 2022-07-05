Move gun safety legislation out of committee

From the office of Pennsylvania 43rd District Senator Jay Costa

PA 43rd District State Senator Jay Costa Photo courtesy of Sen. Jay Costa

Senate Democrats are leading the fight in Harrisburg to address the serious gun violence problem that exists in Pennsylvania and across the country. Last week, we filed discharge resolutions intended to move anti-gun violence legislation to the floor of the State Senate for a vote. While Senate Republicans have moved bills that would make guns more accessible and make it harder for municipalities to address gun violence, bills from Senate Democrats that strengthen gun safety in the Commonwealth have been stalled in committee.

Every day we hear about more deaths at the hands of guns, yet the majority does nothing. Multiple solutions are needed to solve the gun violence epidemic. Part of that is passing common sense gun laws that don’t interfere with our Second Amendment rights but improve our systems to ensure only responsible gun owners have access to firearms. We must protect our communities. We must act now.

We have done everything within our power to move forward legislation that would directly address gaps in our law that make guns accessible to individuals who are a threat to others or themselves, yet the majority in Harrisburg hasn’t moved one single anti-gun violence bill out of committee.

The discharge resolutions were filed for the following bills: