Prioritizing the needs of Pennsylvanians

19th District State Rep. Aerion Abney Photo courtesy of Rep. Abney

By Pennsylvania 19th District State Representative, Aerion Abney

Welcome to the new 19th Legislative District. I am honored to serve as your new State Representative and be your champion in Harrisburg. I am in the process of getting my District Office staffed and will be making plans to begin remote office locations later this summer and into the fall. Stay tuned for further details about our remote office days and what days we’ll be in Hazelwood. In the interim, please visit my legislative website ( https://pahouse.com/abney/ ) for frequent updates, and to sign up for my weekly e-newsletter.

By the time you are reading this update, we hopefully will have passed our state budget. Typically, June is one of the busiest months for the state legislature, as we try to move bills we support across the finish line and pass a $40+ billion budget.

As we worked in Harrisburg to put together the state budget, I’ve been advocating for a plan that prioritizes the needs of Pennsylvanians and the people in our community. We have a unique opportunity with this budget, thanks to a massive surplus, which I think we should be investing in education, infrastructure, housing, and direct assistance to individuals and families who need a hand up.

I also introduced my first piece of legislation in June, a bill that would require the state to collect data on the experiences of folks within the justice system . Collecting this information would be an important step in making sure that people are treated fairly by our justice system and will help state policy makers determine how our laws are applied and how we can move forward in improving our criminal justice system where improvements are necessary.

I look forward to meeting with and hearing from you all throughout the summer about how my office can be of assistance to you. Please do not hesitate to give my office a call at (412) 471-7760.